ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall

Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Italy, TX
disneydining.com

Disney World Hotels Are ON SALE NOW For Christmas Season

If you’re planning a Walt Disney World vacation this Christmas, I’ve got good news. If you’re not, I’ve got an excellent reason for you to start. Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms are discounted up to 20% for Disney+ subscribers! Best news? Christmas Day is INCLUDED (that is practically unheard of)! Check out the details of the promotion below:
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

A New Authentic Mexican Restaurant is Coming Soon to Walt Disney World

Dining at Walt Disney World just got more exciting, with an announcement just released for a brand new authentic Mexican restaurant set to open at the Resort next year. While the entire Disney property offers numerous foodie destinations, it is no secret that EPCOT and its adjacent Resort Area offer some of the best restaurants around. From new eats at Space 220 Restaurant to dining at the pavilions of World Showcase and even with a stroll around the Resorts of Crescent Lake, there are so many places to try near this Disney Park.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Yule#Christmas#Travel Destinations
WDW News Today

Disney Confirms Merriest Nites Not Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2022

Disney has confirmed that Merriest Nites will not return to Disneyland Resort this year. Disney Merriest Nites was a limited-run hard-ticket after hours event during last year’s winter holidays. Since Disney had not made any announcements regarding its possible return, it was assumed that Merriest Nites would not be back. Disney has now confirmed this rumor.
TRAVEL
Lonestar 99.5

Growing Up in Lubbock: Elementary School Edition

Disclaimer: I did not spend my entire elementary school career in Lubbock. I also attended school in Spokane and Austin. If anything, that gives me a better perspective because I can make a comparison to a different type of Texas school and school in a different state entirely. I also...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Mexico City
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

Disney Canceling Re-Sold Oogie Boogie Bash Tickets

Disney is seemingly monitoring social media sites and canceling the tickets of guests who re-sell Oogie Boogie Bash tickets. According to a Facebook user who contacted us, one user in an Oogie Boogie Bash Facebook group had all seven event tickets they purchased canceled because they re-sold four of them.
TRAVEL
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy