odusports.com
Women's Soccer Falls To JMU On Late Tally
HARRISONBURG, Va. – In a defensive tussle for most of the night, James Madison used a goal from Amanda Attanasi in the 86th minute to escape with a 1-0 win over Old Dominion in Sun Belt Conference East Division women's soccer action Thursday night. The first half saw JMU...
odusports.com
Monarch Volleyball Team Downs Marshall, 3-1, in First Sun Belt Match for ODU
NORFOLK, Va. – Although it came against a familiar rival, the Old Dominion volleyball team handily won the historic first Sun Belt Conference athletic event to be held at ODU, swatting down Marshall, 3-1, Thursday night at the ODU Volleyball Center. ODU joined the Sun Belt in July and...
odusports.com
Finwood Adds Hadra to Baseball Coaching Staff
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion Head Baseball coach Chris Finwood announced on Friday that Jonathan Hadra has joined his staff as an assistant coach. Hadra, a four-year letterman and 2004 VMI graduate, served as the head coach for eight years at his alma mater recording 147 wins in his tenure.
odusports.com
Volleyball Returns Home to Open Sun Belt Play Against Marshall
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball is back on its home court this Thursday and Friday as the Monarchs open Sun Belt conference play against Marshall. Both matches are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. starts and Friday's contest will be streamed on ESPN+. This week marks the fifth and sixth...
Augusta Free Press
UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
odusports.com
ODU Field Hockey Travels To Quinnipiac
No. 13 Old Dominion (5-2, 0-1) at Quinnipiac (4-3, 0-1) Game Info – Friday Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. Location – Quinnipiac Field Hockey Stadium (Hamden, Conn.) Norfolk, Va.- The 13th ranked Monarchs head north for a match against Quinnipiac on Friday, Sept 23 at 1 p.m. at the Quinnipiac Field Hockey Stadium.
Warning Issued Against VMI for Unconstitutional Overreach in Violating Cadets’ First Amendment Rights
A warning letter to the Virginia Military Institute’s Commandant, Col. (ret.) Adrian Bogart III co-signed by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and the Student Press Law Center (SPLC) was formally presented at the VMI Board of Visors (BOV) meeting in Lexington on Wednesday September 21st. FIRE’s and SPLC’s warning, based on hundreds […]
WTKR
ODU police identify "person of interest" in Virginia Tech locker room theft
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Old Dominion Police Department says it has identified a person of interest in the September 2 Virginia Tech locker room theft at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Interim ODU Police Chief Garrett Shelton confirmed to News 3 that the person of interest is not an Old Dominion student, faculty of staff member, though did not elaborate as to who the individual was. Security will be heightened during this Saturday's game against Arkansas State, the first home contest for the Monarchs since their season opening win over the Hokies.
PHOTOS: Nine places in Virginia are now historic landmarks
Nine new locations across Virginia have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register this month, each of them celebrating unique aspects of Virginia history across the 19th and 20th centuries.
CBS Sports
Appalachian State vs. James Madison odds: 2022 college football picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model
Former FCS powers that have gotten off to great starts in 2022 meet up in one of the intriguing matchups on the Week 4 college football schedule. The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the James Madison Dukes are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. Appalachian State is 2-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while James Madison is 2-0 overall and hasn't played on the road yet.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
Could a bigger Norfolk arena survive if one is also built near Richmond? Operator says it depends who opens first
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Plans to bring an arena to Norfolk are moving forward, but one potential operator is warning that time is of the essence. Oak View Group, a global company that manages and invests in arenas, said they are keeping an eye on a potential arena development outside Richmond in Henrico County. Doug […]
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved
The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
'The words are very clear' | Youngkin argues he can withdraw Virginia from RGGI under current law
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reasserted his belief that he can withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), an 11-state carbon emission reduction program, without a new law being passed. The Republican governor briefly talked about RGGI during a stop in Virginia Beach...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County students escape serious injury in 1-81 crash, bus driver charged
There were 17 students on the school bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the work truck, a 21-year-old male of Salem, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident. Lowe...
Virginia woman finds $1 million lottery winnings two weeks later
A Virginia Beach woman was surprised to learn she had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize with the Virginia Lottery.
cbs19news
Bremo Power Station to be demolished
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
cbs19news
Officials released a preliminary report on the Albemarle plane crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Officials have released a preliminary report about the single-engine plane crash that occurred on Sept. 14. At 11:30 p.m. According to the report, officials say that the Piper PA- 32-300 was destroyed in a crash near Afton. Officials say that the pilot, who...
Comments / 0