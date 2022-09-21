Read full article on original website
jimmiepride.com
Jimmies take 2nd at Bismarck tournament
The University of Jamestown shooting sports team had its first tournament of the season on September 10 in Bismarck. The Jimmies placed second as a team and took home several individual awards:. Male Singles Trap – Noah Poppe 2nd Place. Female Singles Trap – Taylor Martin 1st Place, Emma...
jimmiepride.com
Jimmies compete at Roy Griak Invitational
ST. PAUL, Minn.-- The University of Jamestown cross country teams competed in the Maroon Division of the Roy Griak Invitational Friday at Les Bolstad Golf Course. Three runners for the Jimmie women's team completed the 6000 meter course, led by Keely Arnston (FR/Maddock, N.D.), who finished in a time of 25 minutes, 55.4 seconds to place 185th in the field of 382 runners. Paige Erbstoesser (SO/West Fargo, N.D.) ran a time of 27:23.4 seconds (269th), and Jennifer Tallackson (SO/Wheatland, N.D.) crossed in a time of 30:31.3 (355th).
jimmiepride.com
No. 4 Jimmies defeat 18th-ranked DWU in five
The fourth-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball saw the No. 18 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) University Tigers come back from a 2-0 deficit, but maintained their resilience and took a five-set victory over the Tigers Wednesday evening at Harold Newman Arena. Set scores were 25-20, 25-16, 14-25, 21-25, 15-12. DWU took a...
jimmiepride.com
Jimmies face Hastings and Doane in GPAC road contests
The University of Jamestown women's soccer team is on the road for its first two GPAC matches of the season beginning on Thursday when they travel to Hastings (Neb.) College. Match time is set for 5:30 p.m. THURSDAY COVERAGE LINKS: LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS. SATURDAY COVERAGE LINKS: LIVE VIDEO...
jimmiepride.com
Five-run fifth helps lead Jimmies past VCSU
VALLEY CITY, N.D.-- A five-run fifth inning helped the University of Jamestown baseball team break open the game as the Jimmies defeated Valley City State University 9-2 Wednesday evening. Xander Orejudos (SR/Ellensburg, WA), Trent Peters (SO/Niverville, MB, Canada), and Kendall Yackley (SR/Lynnwood, WA) each drove in a run in the...
jimmiepride.com
Jimmies travel to Nebraska for pair of GPAC matches
The University of Jamestown men's soccer team plays its first two road GPAC matches of the season beginning on Thursday when they travel to Hastings (Neb.) College. Match time is set for 8:00 p.m. THURSDAY COVERAGE LINKS: LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS. SATURDAY COVERAGE LINKS: LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS.
newsdakota.com
Ford Motor Company Honors R.M. Stoudt with National Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ford Motor Company at their Annual Ford National Dealer Meeting recognized Casey Stoudt of R. M. Stoudt, Inc. as a Hometown Hero for their outstanding commitment to customers, community and employees. The Jamestown, North Dakota Dealer Organization was one of only five US Dealership’s chosen...
KFYR-TV
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
gowatertown.net
UPS driver killed in southeast North Dakota crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A 37-year-old man is dead after his UPS truck collided with a fuel tanker south of Jamestown Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the driver of the semi was southbound on Highway 281 and began slowing to make a turn when the UPS box truck approached from behind. The tanker attempted to swerve to avoid the collision.
kvrr.com
North Dakota Attorney General Calling Out Political Violence After Teen’s Death
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota Republican leaders and the state GOP are issuing statements about the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. Court documents show 41-year-old Shannon Brandt told State Radio that he hit a pedestrian who he claimed was part of a Republican extremist group. Investigators say they...
kfgo.com
Jamestown man tied to several burglaries at same home
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO News Dakota) – Jamestown Police have arrested a man after a string of burglaries at the same residence. Officers responded at around 2 a.m. Friday to investigate a possible burglary. “This burglary was consistent with several other reported burglaries which have occurred at this same residence...
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota officials speak out on alleged murder of 18-year-old over political views
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Drew Wrigley are condemning political violence after reports say an 18-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle after the driver became upset over political rhetoric. Cayler Ellingson was killed when he allegedly was struck by a...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Police To Get Body & Car Video/Audio System Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Police & Fire Committee has agreed to move ahead with a guaranteed 2023 purchase price for body and in-car audio-video system. Police Chief Scott Edinger says the letter of intent to purchase the equipment from Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing would guarantee the purchase price...
kvrr.com
Highway Patrol says no evidence that hit-and-run was politically motivated
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is speaking out after last weekend’s fatal hit-and-run crash after a street dance in McHenry has become a national political talking point. “I understand why that happened because there was a statement made by the suspect when he called 911,...
ND driver claims political argument preceded teen’s death
Brandt told investigators he left the scene after striking Ellingson, returned briefly, called 911 and then left again, according to a probable cause affidavit.
