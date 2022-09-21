Read full article on original website
Related
telecompetitor.com
Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Offers Details on Fixed Wireless Deployment Plans
Nextlink Internet has announced details about its plans to bring fixed wireless access (FWA), along with fiber broadband, to underserved and unserved rural communities in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. The company was one of the top ten winners in the Rural...
telecompetitor.com
Consolidated Fidium Fiber Expands Across Maine Footprint
Consolidated Communications has made the Fidium symmetrical all-fiber broadband service available to 41,000 homes in eastern Maine. The communities are Augusta, Biddeford, Falmouth, Rockland, and Waterville. The company also says that construction is underway in Lisbon Falls, where 6,000 homes will gain access to the service in the coming weeks.
Comments / 0