Auburn extends its winning streak with two wins against archrival, Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn Tigers have been on a hot streak, winning 11 consecutive games. Auburn looked to extend its winning streak to 13-0. After losing to Florida, Alabama came hungry for their own win. However, during both matches this weekend, the Tigers subdued their rival. On Saturday...
Auburn Soccer fails to take down Ole Miss in SEC home opener

AUBURN, Ala.(EETV)- Despite taking more shots and corner than the Rebels, Auburn could not find the net in their 1-0 loss against Ole Miss. The Tiger offense placed five of 12 total shots on target, with sophomore Carly Thatcher ﻿and junior Abby Haddock each responsible for three a piece.
