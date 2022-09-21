Hand County Sheriff’s Office looking for 22-year-old Stetson Baloun; Also looking for stolen pickup connected to an unrelated case

A 15 year old from Stickney has been identified as the person killed Friday afternoon (Sept. 16, 2022, 3:12pm) in a two-vehicle crash one mile east of Stickney. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates Dawson Overweg was driving a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four wheeler eastbound when he turned south onto 389th Avenue. The four wheeler slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue. The Overweg was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Seth Dykstra, the 20-year-old male driver of the semi-truck, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

STICKNEY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO