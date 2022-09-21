Hand County Sheriff’s Office looking for 22-year-old Stetson Baloun; Also looking for stolen pickup connected to an unrelated case

Read full article on original website
15-year-old from Stickney killed in Friday four wheeler accident in Aurora County
A 15 year old from Stickney has been identified as the person killed Friday afternoon (Sept. 16, 2022, 3:12pm) in a two-vehicle crash one mile east of Stickney. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates Dawson Overweg was driving a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four wheeler eastbound when he turned south onto 389th Avenue. The four wheeler slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue. The Overweg was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Seth Dykstra, the 20-year-old male driver of the semi-truck, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Names Released in Aurora County Crash
CORRECTION: Fort Thompson family looking for answers, justice
FORT THOMPSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family on the Crow Creek Reservation continues to mourn the death of a family member. They are still looking for closure after burying Amy Thompson in December of 2021. Amy was found dead on the Lower Brule Reservation near a barbed wire fence. It was not known where she was until weeks later and was discovered.
State, local advocates holding informational event for Hughes, Stanley, Sully County veterans next month
The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a “Coffee and Conversation” hour in Pierre next month. The “What’s Brewing” program will be held Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at 7pm CT at the American Legion Post 8 cabin (520 S. Pierre Street). SDDVA...
James "Jim" Brown, 1944-2022
James “Jim” Brown, of Gettysburg, missed the age 78 by two days, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Father Brian Simon presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the church with visitation one-hour prior.
Hughes County Commission dealing with a four million dollar shortfall
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- Hughes County is looking at major cuts to make up for a four-million dollar shortfall as Commissioners continue to piece together a budget for 2023. Commission Chair Randy Brown says he thinks they can get more revenue from the Hughes County Jail. Brown says even a 20-percent across-the-board...
Dakota News Now celebrates opening of upgraded Aberdeen newsroom
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now was joined by a number of community leaders to celebrate the opening of its upgraded Aberdeen newsroom. Dakota News Now is the only television station with newsroom locations in Aberdeen and Pierre. On Thursday, representatives from the station said goodbye to the old KABY building and hello to their new space in the downtown Blackstone Building, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Absentee voting for Nov. 8 General Election begins today
The absentee voting period for South Dakota’s Nov. 8, 2022, General Election begins today (Sept. 23, 2022). Hughes County Finance Officer Thomas Oliva says people can vote at their County Auditor’s Office. For Hughes County, it’s on the second floor of the courthouse in Pierre. Because of...
2022 South Dakota State Fair tax collections total over $240K
Over $240-thousand in taxes were amassed from this year’s South Dakota State Fair in Huron. The state Department of Revenue says total tax collections are at $243,026.83. The latest figures from the five-day fair show a significant increase from last year’s (2021) total of $211,651.05 and 2020’s numbers of $107,925.73. Fairgoer spending on goods, services and concessions totaled more than $2.8 million.
Cheryl (Prasek) Aldentaler, 1947-2022
Funeral services for Cheryl (Prasek) Aldentaler, 74, of Aberdeen will be at 10 AM, Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Norway Lutheran Church, rural Glenham. Burial will be at the church cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will start at 5 PM, Friday with a prayer service at 7 at the funeral home. Cheryl passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Bethesda Home of Aberdeen.
