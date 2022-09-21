ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Ringer

Why Has the Bengals Offense Collapsed?

The NFL is a copycat league. Always has been. If there’s something that works against a top-tier offense—like not blitzing Patrick Mahomes, or running 6-1 fronts against Sean McVay’s offense—it spreads like wildfire. So when the Cincinnati Bengals ran hog wild through the AFC playoffs with one of the league’s most spectacular passing attacks, it figured that the following season would feature a concerted effort from defensive coordinators across the league to take the wind out of their sails. Such has been the case for the Bengals offense over the first two weeks of a still winless season. Cincinnati’s offense ranks 24th in the league in EPA per play, and 21st in points per drive. Burrow particularly has struggled—he’s last in DYAR and third-worst in DVOA. And there’s one magic sprinkle of fairy dust to blame for all of these struggles: good ol’ fashioned Cover 2.
Yardbarker

LSU football, James Cregg slapped with harsh NCAA penalties over recruiting infractions

The LSU football program and the rest of the college football world were awaiting the NCAA committee on infractions’ ruling following their investigation on the Tigers. On Thursday, the results arrived, and they were not too pretty for LSU football and former offensive line coach James Cregg. The NCAA released their ruling via the media center on their website.
