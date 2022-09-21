Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?
Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
Texas Roadhouse Now Has Honey Cinnamon Butter Candles
In "Shut Up And Take My Money" news, if you've ever dined at Texas Roadhouse location then you know that they are famous for a few things but the NUMBER ONE thing they are most known for is their amazing Honey Cinnamon Butter which you can spread across a hot roll before, during or after you chow down your steak.
Texas High School PTO Auctioning Parking Spot For $20K
When I was in high school, I very RARELY drove to school. Okay, first I wanted to really bad to pull girls but when I finally got the opportunity to do so I quickly realize that it wasn't worth the trouble because high school parking lots, especially for students, get PACKED really quick at some schools. I would rather get door to door service from the yellow bus than walk a mile to the back of the parking lot to get my car.
Is Texas One of Nine States to Ban Smoking with Children in the Car?
The discussion of smoking can be a touchy subject for many. For those who smoke, they hate the restrictions put on them of where they can smoke. For non smokers, they wish the habit and the sell of tobacco would just go away. Despite the many health warnings involving the use of tobacco products, there are some who choose to ignore it and enjoy a smoke anyway. For some states, however, you could be ticketed for smoking around a minor in a certain situation. Is Texas one of those states?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Farmer Shares Video of Migrants Breaking Into His Parents’ House
A Texas farmer who lives near the border shared a video on TikTok that shows what he’s been dealing with on a daily basis. User dbar2099 has received backlash for some of the videos he’s posted of migrants crossing the border illegally. So, he shared a video of three migrants unsuccessfully attempting to break into his house before successfully gaining into his parents’ house and hiding inside. Border Patrol agents eventually showed up and apprehended the migrants.
Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas, Half Are Pick-ups
Crime happens everywhere including here in the state of Texas. It doesn't make sense to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property but vehicle theft is something that we all need to watch out for because it happens. But I did take the time to look at the numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see what are the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.
You Can Help the Pegasus Project Rescue Abused Horses in ETX Right Now
North Texas Giving Day is coming up on September 22--although you can give now if you'd like. This means that your donation will be doubled! That's one of the reasons this day is so important. And one of my favorite non-profits in East Texas is The Pegasus Project. There's so...
Unclaimed Money Will Now Be Sent To You Thanks To New Texas Law
Even though we have your chance to win cash right now on the radio, there's another entity that may have some cash for you as well: The State Of Texas!. As you know, every year, The Texas Comptroller's Office reminds Texans that the state is sitting on literally MILLIONS of dollars of unclaimed money from things like forgotten utility deposits, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties and abandoned safe-deposit box contents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Somebody Brought A $19 Million Dollar Texas Lottery Ticket In Willis, TX
It Must Feel Really Good (Or Really Paranoid) To Know That You Have Your Financial Future Secured And Its Just Sitting In Your Pocket. That's gotta be the feeling someone has right now as its been announced that a new millionaire has been created in Texas thanks to The Texas Lottery. The question now is does that person even KNOW that they have the winning ticket or are they're just trying to get over the shock of it all?
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
How Big Tex Went from East Texas Santa to State Fair of Texas Greeter
Fair season is under way across East Texas and across the state. One fair that many are looking forward to attending is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. There will be the usual rides and games and food. There will be the big game between Texas and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. We will also be greeted by Big Tex with his signature "Howdy y'all." What's cool about Big Tex is that his start begin in East Texas and he wasn't a cowboy.
Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Top 5 Favorite Texas Burger Chain List is Utter Nonsense
East Texas has a plethora of options when it comes to finding a good hamburger. Whataburger obviously tops that list along with Jucy's or East Texas Burger Co. in Mineola just to name some off the top of my head. There are a ton of burger chains in East Texas, too, that produce varying opinions like Burger King, McDonalds or Sonic. A new list just came out recently that makes absolutely no sense into what Texans think are the best burger chains in the state.
Texas Health Department Clowned Big After Bragging Online Over a Tamale Bust
Ok - sure, it's illegal, but it's not like they were selling meth -- it's delicious tamales, guys. I'm not sure what kinda squeaky clean living we've got going on in the Permian Basin, but Midland, TX, must be running low on crime these days, right?. I'm all about supporting...
This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year
Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
Get a Delicious Preview of the New Food at the State Fair of Texas
Fair season has arrived not only in East Texas but across the state. The Gregg County Fair is happening right now with many more to come across our region over the next few weeks. One fair that many East Texans will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes. Let's take a look at what you can try this year.
PHOTOS: Take A Look at These Massive Texas Homecoming Mums
Everything is bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. We have the biggest bat colony (Austin), the biggest cowboy (Big Tex at the State Fair), and the biggest container of oatmeal (actually a water tower in Oatmeal, Texas), just to name a few. The Biggest Buc-ee's is no longer...
This New Koe Wetzel Album ‘Hell Paso’ is Definitely Not For Everyone
But since you clicked, I've got a really good feeling it's going to be just right for you. While Hell Paso may touch on country here and there, there isn't anything obviously "country" about the East Texas native's latest project. Listen guys, I'm a staunch defender of "Country Music," but...
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
Cody Johnson’s Flawless Cover of the Garth Brooks Smash ‘Shameless’ is Must Hear
Cody Johnson is still at it. The East Texan's cover of the Billy Joel penned Garth Brooks smash "Shameless" is perfection. Something many folks don't know is that the song, which became Garth's seventh No. 1 single, and was included on his Ropin' the Wind album, was actually written by The Piano Man.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0