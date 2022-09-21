October is cybersecurity month and the Idaho Department of Human Resources and the State of Idaho Office of Information Technology Services have teamed up to provide employees a cybersecurity training to help stay secure at work and home. An e-mail from the Idaho Department of Human Resources will provide details about how to log into the KnowBe4 training system, and training will need to be completed between Oct. 3 and Nov. 4. Visit the state’s cybersecurity training webpage for more information.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO