Wakild presents on Hispanic contributions to the state of Idaho
Emily Wakild, Cecil D. Andrus Endowed Chair for the Environment and Public Lands, gave a keynote address for 120 College of Southern Idaho faculty for Hispanic Heritage month. The talk covered various contributions that Hispanic peoples have made to the state of Idaho as well as conceptual ways of understanding the state’s changing demographics.
Employee cybersecurity training coming in October
October is cybersecurity month and the Idaho Department of Human Resources and the State of Idaho Office of Information Technology Services have teamed up to provide employees a cybersecurity training to help stay secure at work and home. An e-mail from the Idaho Department of Human Resources will provide details about how to log into the KnowBe4 training system, and training will need to be completed between Oct. 3 and Nov. 4. Visit the state’s cybersecurity training webpage for more information.
