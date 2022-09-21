Read full article on original website
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
Bill Gates shares rare photos of his daughter on her 20th birthday
Bill Gates is paying tribute to his daughter Phoebe as she turns 20. “One of the greatest joys of my life is watching my kids grow into amazing adults,” Gates captioned an Instagram post on September 14. “Happy birthday, @phoebegates. I’m so proud of you.”. In his...
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Clara Chia Marti: 5 Things To Know About Woman Seen With Gerard Pique After Shakira Split
Gerard Pique has been spending a lot of time with Clara Chia Marti since he and Shakira announced their breakup at the beginning of June. The musician, 45, and her husband, 35, released a joint statement revealing that they were separating while asking for privacy. Since splitting from the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, Gerard has been spotted kissing Clara, 23, and it appears that the two are getting to know each other very well. Find out more about Clara here!
King Charles' former butler said Prince Harry and Prince William's joint appearance in the Queen's funeral procession wasn't a PR stunt
Prince Harry and Prince William walked side by side at the Queen's funeral on Monday. The decision wasn't a PR stunt, according to King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold. Harrold said the brothers showed they were "a united family" leading up to the funeral.
Nick Cannon ‘to pay nearly $3M a year in child support’ & two baby mamas will rake in thousands more than the rest
NICK Cannon will soon pay nearly $3 million a year in child support- and two baby mamas will make thousands more than the others, a legal expert has told The U.S. Sun. Nick, 41, just shocked fans by welcoming his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice, with his sixth baby mama, model LaNisha Cole, 40.
Nick Cannon Buys Partner Abby De La Rosa A House As She Expects Their 3rd Child: ‘Least I Can Do’
Nick Cannon has purchased a home for one of his pregnant partners: Abby De La Rosa, 31. The comedian and host, 41, got a sweet shout out from Abby via Instagram on Friday, Sept. 2. “Here’s to beautiful new beginnings. I’m so grateful,” she wrote over a video of her and Nick’s 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion running through an unfurnished living room. “Thank you Dad – Zion & Zillion,” she added, signing off the message from her sons.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
hotnewhiphop.com
Willow Smith Calls Shaving Her Head "The Most Radical Thing" She's Done "In The Name Of Beauty"
Jada Pinkett Smith expressed how hard it was to shave her head amidst her ongoing battle with alopecia, but her 21-year-old daughter Willow Smith has never been one to shy away from rocking a buzz cut. During a recent interview with Glamour UK, the "Female Energy" songstress opened up about...
Prince William Had a 5-Word Reply to Prince Harry’s Question at St. George’s Chapel, Lip Reader Says
Prince William and Prince Harry had a 10-word exchange at St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's funeral about seating for a committal service, according to a lip reader.
U.K.・
50 Cent’s Son Sire Celebrates 10th Birthday With Chris Brown’s Daughter, Royalty: Photos
50 Cent‘s son, Sire, reached the double digits! The 47-year-old rapper threw his son an epic Call of Duty-themed 10th birthday on Sept. 1 and posted a carousel of snapshots to celebrate. Spotted in one of the photos were Chris Brown‘s eldest child, 8-year-old daughter Royalty, and Bow Wow’s daughter, Shai Moss, 11. In the sweet photo, Royalty and Shai threw up peace signs as they posed on each side of the birthday boy, while he smiled wide in the middle. Sire looked like the coolest 10-year-old ever in army-print shorts and a Baby Milo graphic tee, which was accessorized with a gold chain. Royalty wore shorts and a white printed tee, while Shai showed her prominence in a green Balmain t-shirt and ripped blue jeans.
TODAY.com
Shakira says split from Gerard Piqué has been ‘incredibly difficult’ for their children
Shakira is breaking her silence about her split from partner Gerard Piqué, and the "incredibly difficult" effect it is having on their two children. "Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview," the 45-year-old pop star told ELLE for its October issue. "I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all."
Shakira Reveals the 'Sacrifice of Love' That Had Her Put Her 'Career in Second Gear'
Shakira is navigating a new normal now that she’s split from her longtime partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, after 12 years together. As the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer looks back on that significant relationship, she’s sharing how she put her career on the line for his dreams and ambitions in ELLE’s October 2022 digital cover story. Explaining that she lived her “entire existence as an artist, traveling non-stop, going to different places around the world, touring, doing shows, promotion, building schools in Colombia, and recording in different countries around the world,” Shakira knew at some point, she and Piqué would have...
NFL・
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Ruffled Teen Turned Into!
Before this put-together teen turned into a prestigious businesswoman and a straight-up boss, she was just your average teenage girl ... dressing up, enjoying the '70s fashion and growing up in San Diego, CA. This media personality-maven made a hard step into the entertainment industry when she began managing her...
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Very Rare Photo Of Her Kids Apple And Moses
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow shared a rare photo of her two teenage kids. Gwyneth shares 18-year-old Apple and 16-year-old Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin. She’s kept moments with her kids pretty private over the years but occasionally shares how they’ve grown. Gwyneth shared a series of videos and...
How Painter Rae Klein Leveraged Her Instagram Following to Launch Her Art Career
Twenty-seven-year-old painter Rae Klein doesn’t have the typical art world signifiers: she never went to graduate school, or moved to New York (or any other big city for that matter). She does have one thing the art world covets these days: more than 99,000 followers on Instagram. Now, she’s landed a solo show at Jessica Silverman in San Francisco. “She’s not even from Detroit, she’s from Holland, Michigan, which is this small city,” Jessica Silverman told ARTnews. “It was really curious to me how she was able to engage with audiences in such an expansive way from a city that didn’t...
Upworthy
Mom takes autistic son to his first ever concert to see Coldplay and his reaction is everything
Nearly six years after the internet melted over the video of an autistic young boy being moved to tears by Coldplay's concert performance of "Fix You," social media is celebrating the rock band's heartwarming effect on another boy with autism. A video going viral on TikTok has gained more than 5.7 million views since being uploaded a month ago. It shows a youngster named Oliver having the time of his life watching Coldplay during what was his first ever concert. Uploaded by the boy's mother, Nikki McLean Murray (who goes by @jeewizz88 on the platform), the text overlay on the four-minute video provides some context into her initial concerns about taking the 10-year-old to a concert.
