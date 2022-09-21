Pierce Brosnan and his sons all looked incredibly handsome for a new story in GQ, published on Thursday, September 22. The James Bond alum, 69, sat between both of his good-looking sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, for a new photo where they all dressed in matching beige outfits. The three men posed for a series of photos in matching outfits, including an all-white look on the beach. Aside from the matching outfits, they also had two more shots where they sported different-colored plaid jackets and another where Dylan and Paris rocked fur coats, while the actor donned a black suit with red gems on the trim.

