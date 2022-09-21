ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

State
Mississippi State
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Tim Mcgraw
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Gwen Stefani Gets 2 Standing Ovations at in-Person Opry Debut as Blake Shelton Is 'Beside Himself'

Stefani and Shelton performed their duets "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody but You" during the event Gwen Stefani just got her Grand Ole Opry shining moment! On Saturday night, Blake Shelton returned to the legendary stage and performed two back-to-back shows. During the event, the country star brought out wife Stefani for a memorable performance, which also marked her in-person Grand Ole Opry debut. Stefani, 52, joined Shelton, 46, for a performance of "Nobody but You" and "Happy Anywhere." In between songs, Stefani thanked the crowd for the...
CELEBRITIES
People

Guy Fieri's Son Ryder, 16, Is All Grown Up in Homecoming Photos

The "Mayor of Flavortown" saw his son and friends off to the high school dance Guy Fieri's son, Ryder, is looking sharp! The 11th grader posted celebratory photos in honor of his fall homecoming dance. Of course, his Instagram pictures included a snapshot with his dad and mom, Lori.  "Alexa, play 'Homecoming' by Kanye😴," Ryder, 16, playfully captioned the post. Guy re-shared his son's post on his Instagram Story with an audio of the same song. Ryder and his friends also posed with his dad in front of their sprawling, palm...
THEATER & DANCE
The Boot

Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]

On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Poses With Sons Dylan & Paris For ‘GQ’ As They Call Him The ‘Nicest Guy’

Pierce Brosnan and his sons all looked incredibly handsome for a new story in GQ, published on Thursday, September 22. The James Bond alum, 69, sat between both of his good-looking sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, for a new photo where they all dressed in matching beige outfits. The three men posed for a series of photos in matching outfits, including an all-white look on the beach. Aside from the matching outfits, they also had two more shots where they sported different-colored plaid jackets and another where Dylan and Paris rocked fur coats, while the actor donned a black suit with red gems on the trim.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
MALIBU, CA
The Boot

The Boot

ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

