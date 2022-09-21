Origin Acoustics Expands Their Design Centric Technology™ Strategy with a Licensing Partnership Agreement with Flush Mount, Inc.

Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
FOXBusiness
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Research Organization, University Partner to Advance Sustainable Manufacturing
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Officials from a Texas research organization and...
Danny Treibatch Joins Range Media Partners Digital Department As A Partner
EXCLUSIVE: Danny Treibatch has joined Range Media Partners as a Partner in their digital department. In his new role, he’ll be representing digital and podcast talent as well as working alongside the larger Range roster as they look to expand their brands and monetize content in new ways. Treibatch, a former WME digital talent agent and podcast industry executive, most recently worked as the Head Of Talent at Spotify Studios leading talent development for the platform’s internal podcast studio. “I’m beyond thrilled to be joining such an incredible team here at Range Media Partners. As the digital and podcast landscape continues to...
NFL・
Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board
Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent.
Reformation Backs New Cotton Coalition, Adore Me as B Corp, U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol News: Short Takes
U.S. Cotton Gains: Reformation is partnering with the White Buffalo Land Trust and more to promote organic cotton in the U.S. under a pre-competitive coalition called “C4.”. Standing for the California Cotton and Climate Coalition, C4’s premise is that by sourcing directly from farmers utilizing regenerative practices under the...
Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles
Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
VC Firm General Catalyst Partners Lands First NHS Trust Partnership in UK
– Venture capital firm General Catalyst announced a partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT), the largest hospital system in the UK with a diverse patient population and a longstanding commitment to innovation. – As part of the partnership, General Catalyst and GSTT will work...
bicmagazine.com
Honeywell names Lucian Boldea, President and CEO Performance Materials and Technologies
Honeywell announced that Lucian Boldea, 51, has been named to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer for Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment, effective October 3, 2022. Boldea will succeed Vimal Kapur, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Honeywell in July 2022. Boldea...
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Digital Wholesale Solutions wins Best Wholesale Service and Solution
Likewize has received the Best Wholesale Service and Solution award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), recognising the company’s role in supporting other members of the mobile ecosystem. This category welcomed entries from a mix of service and software providers across the UK channel, recognising...
NEWSBTC
STEPN and GigaSpace Metaverse Form Strategic Partnership
The two have formed a strategic partnership to build a virtual STEPN city in the GigaSpace metaverse. The new metaverse GigaSpace has formed a strategic partnership with the move-to-earn fitness app STEPN to build a virtual STEPN City for their community. Sharing the same vision with STEPN – building a...
Agriculture Online
Corteva Agriscience to acquire biological company Symborg
Corteva has announced it is acquiring Symborg, a biological solutions company based in Murcia, Spain. Established in 2009, Symborg offers a diversified portfolio, an emerging biocontrol pipeline, and technically knowledgeable employees. “Acquiring Symborg is a significant next step in Corteva’s strategy to accelerate the development of a best-in-class biologicals portfolio,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Expands Web3 Connectivity with NEAR DeFi, dApps Support
The team at Fireblocks is pleased to announce support for DeFi on NEAR, “enabling connection to NEAR dApps via their Web3 engine.”. Effective immediately, Fireblocks users can “securely access DeFi yields through lending, borrowing, and any Web3 apps built for NEAR that integrate WalletConnect.”. Fireblocks recently announced their...
architizer.com
CAA Architects Integrate Nature and Technology as they Design the Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park
West Mountain Innovation Valley – West Mountain Innovation Valley, also called Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park, is one of of the Three-Hundred Key Projects of 2021 in Beijing. CAA is responsible for the planning and architectural design of the whole project. At present, the construction of the north plot in Phase I, which is the largest building group, has officially started and is expected to be completed in 2024.
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: EE is Network of the Year
EE has been unveiled as the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 Network of the Year, in association with Genuine Solutions. Networks underpin everything the mobile industry does, and this award looked to celebrate the UK mobile operator that goes above and beyond to provide its customers with a top-class network experience.
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: TECOBI is Revolutionizing and Modernizing How Automotive Companies Communicate to Customers
The driving force behind the creation of TECOBI, an automotive sales software that provides lead generation and follow-up solutions, is the aim for better communication. That was the mission for founders Jason Girdner and Scarlet Mick in launching the platform. TECOBI is a unique proprietary technology that utilizes calling and...
maritime-executive.com
Review Finds Missteps in Failed Auckland Terminal Automation Project
The port of Auckland has come under criticism for multiple failures that resulted in the termination of an automation project for the Fergusson container terminal, costing the port approximately $36 million in investment write-offs. An independent review of the project identified multiple shortcomings, including an insufficient business case for the...
Inc.com
What Corporate Leaders Need to Know About 'Collaborative Intelligence'
What do self-driving cars, medical operations and world-class chess competitions have in common? Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Now, more than ever before, businesses are leveraging AI to make smarter business decisions, and AI innovation isn't slowing down. Global spending on AI technologies is predicted to reach nearly $118 billion in 2022 and surpass $300 billion in 2026.
Intel Announces AI Global Impact Festival Grand Prize Winners
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- What’s New: Today, Intel introduced six student groups and three teachers as the global grand prize winners at its AI Global Impact Festival. The annual festival brings together next-generation technologists, future developers, policymakers and academics who work to solve real-world problems using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005369/en/ Previous AI for Global Impact winners are greeted by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at the Intel Vision event in May 2022. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
