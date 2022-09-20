ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Anderson video 2

By Screenshot
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vk1nj_0i4neGUL00

Utah State University head football coach Blake Anderson discusses his son’s suicide in a video posted by Aggie athletics on Monday.

Idaho State Journal

Three Grace High School students charged with hazing

GRACE — Three Southeast Idaho high school students were recently charged in connection to an alleged hazing incident earlier this year, authorities said. Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that the three students were charged in connection to two separate incidents that occurred near the end of August. Two students were charged with misdemeanor hazing and another student was charged with misdemeanor charges of...
GRACE, ID
Idaho State Journal

'A rainbow flag is not a political statement': Pride flags debated at Utah school board meeting

LOGAN, Utah — During the public comment portion of last Tuesday’s Logan City School District Board of Education Meeting, community members discussed their thoughts on whether teachers should be permitted to display certain symbols or flags in schools. The conversation focused heavily on pride flags in the classroom. Jay Bates Domenech, the president of Logan High’s Gay-Straight Alliance, was the first to address the issue during the commentary, identifying themself as a queer individual. ...
LOGAN, UT
