Blake Anderson video 2

GRACE — Three Southeast Idaho high school students were recently charged in connection to an alleged hazing incident earlier this year, authorities said. Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that the three students were charged in connection to two separate incidents that occurred near the end of August. Two students were charged with misdemeanor hazing and another student was charged with misdemeanor charges of...

GRACE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO