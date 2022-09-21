Read full article on original website
Grants Pass resident shot and killed by police during search for suspect
Grants Pass police killed an armed resident when they chased a suspect from a city park into a neighborhood after a suspicious-activity call earlier this week, Oregon State Police reported. Police responded to the call Monday just before 8 p.m. Officers came upon a suspect, who fled on foot into...
▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into fence after eluding Bend Police; Later captured
A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said. Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.
Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors
A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
Suspect on the loose after Thursday night shooting in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Thursday night which sent one person to the hospital. At 9:55 P.M., Officers responded to the area of Almond Street and E. 9th Street for reports of shots being fired and a gunshot victim on scene. Detectives and an MPD forensic technician were called out to investigate the shooting and collect evidence at the crime scene.
One injured in downtown Medford shooting
MEDFORD — One individual has been flown to a Portland-area hospital following a shooting in a downtown Medford parking lot. A citizen who saw the shooting loaded the victim into his car and took the victim to the hospital. The Medford Police department said following an investigation, they believe...
K-9 Alerts Officers to Narcotics After Stolen Vehicle Stopped, Says Crescent City Police
On 9-22-2022 California Highway Patrol Officers from the Crescent City area stopped a stolen vehicle out of Brookings, Oregon, in the 2900 block of Lesina Road. During the course of the traffic stop they requested the help of CCPD Sgt. Lopez and LT Kai. LT Kai alerted officers to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.
Police identify man shot, killed by officer
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police identified the man shot and killed by a police officer Monday night in Grants Pass. Officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call about suspicious activity in a park at about 7:55 p.m. When they tried to contact the suspect, he ran away.
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Wednesday. A report from RPD said at 3:15 p.m. the 78-year old allegedly drove his pickup into some landscaping which caused it to high center, at the intersection of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard and Northeast Rocky Ridge Drive. The report said the man was so intoxicated he was unable to comprehend standard field sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where that blood draw was obtained.
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Sept. 23
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 199 near milepost 38. Preliminary investigation revealed a white Ford pickup, operated by an adult male who is a California resident, was northbound and crossed the over the oncoming lanes, exited the roadway and struck several trees. The operator of the Ford sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Hwy 199 was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED PRIOR ASSAULT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged prior assault incident early Thursday. An RPD report said on August 31st, officers responded to a disturbance where several people were fighting and a gun was fired in the 900 block of Northeast Grandview Drive. The report said those on the scene were intoxicated and not very cooperative. As a result of the investigation, 20-year old Noah Teske was arrested for allegedly hitting someone in the head with a glass beer bottle, causing him to fall off a steep embankment into rocks. No other injuries were reported. The suspect who fired the gun has not been identified.
Medford man charged with attempted murder now serving time at Oregon State Hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man will be serving 20 years under the Oregon State Psychiatric Review Board after being found guilty except for insanity for the charge of attempted murder in the second degree. Kristopher Clay will be serving time at Oregon State Hospital after he was found...
Highway 199 crash leaves man dead
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 199, near milepost 38, left a man dead Wednesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel arrived at about 4 p.m. to find that a white Ford pickup was driving northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, then drove off the road and hit several trees.
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUG VIOLATION
Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and cited for a drug violation by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 8:00 p.m. an officer contacted the suspect during an unrelated incident in the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street and learned he had a warrant for his arrest. The 43-year old man was detained on the warrant and admitted that he had methamphetamine in his pocket.
Grants Pass police looking for missing and endangered juvenile
11am UPDATE: Grants Pass PD has confirmed to Newswatch 12 that the child has been found safe. GRANTS PASS, Ore. - The Grants Pass police department is actively looking for and asking the publics help finding a missing and endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10 pm on Thursday when he snuck out of his home. Malykai is approximately 5'9" and 140 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tan and white sweater and black sweatpants. It is believed Malykai is on foot with a juvenile female in the Grants Pass area. Malykai is considered endangered because of his age.
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
PAIR CITED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT
Roseburg Police cited two women following an alleged harassment incident on Thursday night. A report from RPD said just before 9:40 p.m. a 24-year old and a 48-year old allegedly fought with other at a residence in the 700 block of West Pilger Street. Both were cited for harassment and were released at the scene.
Illegal Marijuana Bust Josephine Co., Sept. 22
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property were thirty-two (32) greenhouses that contained 6,848 illegal marijuana plants, several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana that had been recently harvested, two (2) handguns, and a double-barreled shotgun. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana stored in large black plastic garbage bags contained in a trailer for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and ultimately destroyed. At least two (2) workers initially fled the property however, one (1) individual was detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. Josephine County Code Enforcement responded to the scene to investigate as well. The property is subject to multiple code violations for solid waste and unpermitted structures (greenhouses). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. Additionally, Oregon Water Resources Department staff responded to assist and identified violations for the unlawful appropriation of groundwater and unlawful diversion of surface water. Violations of this kind are subject to both civil and criminal penalties. OSP SWR DES and IMET were also assisted by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Officer placed on leave after officer involved shooting; Grants Pass Police Department
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, September 19, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Authorities said in response to the call, an officer involved shooting occurred on SW Westholm Avenue in Grants Pass. Officials as...
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 20, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by...
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
