Variety

‘Chicago P.D.’ Showrunner on How Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit Will Stay True to His Character and the Major Challenges Ahead for Hailey

The world of “Chicago P.D.” will look a bit different midway through Season 10 as Jesse Lee Soffer will say goodbye. While viewers are disappointed about the actor, who has portrayed Jay Halstead since the series’ debut, leaving the show, showrunner Gwen Sigan is focused on writing the big shift. “We’re all very sad about it. Jesse’s meant so much to this show, and you couldn’t ask for more professional and kind person to work with. So we’re all going to be so devastated,” she told Variety ahead of Wednesday’s premiere. “I think it just what he brings to the show...
Hilary Farr
extratv

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Are Married!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are officially married!. The star couple announced the news on Instagram writing, “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo”. The...
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
In Touch Weekly

Kate Gosselin Set to Make Reality TV Return on New Fox Show ‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’

Making her return! Kate Gosselin is heading back to the world of reality TV for the new Fox show Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 47, is set to appear on the new show, which is the American version of the U.K. series SAS: Who Dares Wins. The show will feature celebrity contestants as they are put through a series of challenges similar to a special forces training camp.
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Shares Where She Stands With Heather Dubrow

The reality is (pun intended) that Vicki Gunvalson will never leave Real Housewives behind. Despite being off the franchise that created the juggernaut that we know as Real Housewives today, Vicki is a Housewives icon. Whether we like it or not. Full disclosure – I don’t like it. So naturally, when she opened up a […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Shares Where She Stands With Heather Dubrow appeared first on Reality Tea.
The List

Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.
