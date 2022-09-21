Read full article on original website
Now Playing: Friday, September 23, through Thursday, September 29
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Avatar (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - James Cameron's sci-fi epic wows you with stunning beauty and is truly something to see. I just wish it wasn't so painful to listen to. IMDb listing. Barbarian (R;...
Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks I: “Ode to Joy,” October 1 and 2
Saturday, October 1, 7:30 p.m. Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. Sunday, October 2, 2 p.m. Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL. With Quad City Symphony Orchestra music director and conductor Mark Russell Smith again at the helm for the ensemble's incredible 108th season,...
Ms. Pat, October 1
Saturday, October 1, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. Lauded by the Washington Post as "unforgiving and darkly hilarious" and the New York Times as "brutally honest and outrageous," comedian, author, and actress Patricia Williams - better known by her stage moniker Ms. Pat - will perform two standup sets at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on October 1, the headliner beloved as the star of the Emmy-nominated The Ms. Pat Show and host of the podcast The Patdown with Ms. Pat.
NoogieFest/Gilda's Club
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 21, 2022) –– Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE community-wide Halloween event called NoogieFest for the whole Quad City Area on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 2-5PM, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse located at 1351 W Central Park Ave, Suite 200, Davenport, Iowa, 52804.
"Ravensbrück Concentration Camp: A Story of Courage and Hope" at Moline Public Library
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (September 21, 2022) — Judith Winnick presents an extraordinary lecture about the only all-women concentration camp in her talk “Ravensbrück Concentration Camp: A Story of Courage and Hope,” Wednesday, October 19, 6PM, at the Moline Public Library. This program is presented courtesy of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities as part of the community-wide Out of Darkness Project (https://www.outofdarknessqc.com/).
Jerri Picha ('75) Funds Monmouth College's Tartan Terrace to Celebrate Her “Phenomenal Learning Experience”
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 23, 2022) — Monmouth College's new Tartan Terrace was funded by an alumna who wanted to acknowledge her "phenomenal" undergraduate experience at the school and provide future students an intimate setting for learning and socializing. As part of last Saturday's Family Weekend festivities, Jerri Picha ('75)...
NEW Classes Start October 17; Still Time to Register
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 23, 2022) — It’s not too late to register for classes at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC). A new session begins October 17 with an eight-week term ending in mid-December. The old model of waiting to begin classes only at the start of a semester...
Rhythm City Partners with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — We are proud to continue our partnership with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through our “Donate & Play” promotional campaign. Guests can stop in, 11AM-7PM, on Tuesdays in September and donate $20 to receive free slot play. So far this month, we have raised $22,900 to help LLS in their fight to cure cancer thanks to the generous donations of our guests.
Monmouth College to Celebrate Homecoming, September 30-October 1
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 23, 2022) — The formal dedication of a new campus space and the recognition of an undefeated football team will join the traditional weekend events as Monmouth College celebrates Homecoming September 30-October 1. Other activities will include award ceremonies, a spirit shout, a parade, a football...
Free Course: Therapy Dog Orientation, September 29
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 21, 2022) — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Office of Continuing Education is excited to kick off its 2022-2023 “Lifelong Learning Series” with Therapy Dog Orientation, on Thursday, September 29, 6–7:30PM. Think you and your dog would make a good therapy team? Our...
Nathan L Edwards of DeWitt, Iowa, Graduates from Baylor University
WACO, TEXAS (September 21, 2022) — More than 730 Baylor University graduates received their degrees during summer commencement ceremonies August 13 in the Ferrell Center. HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR, COLLEGE, HONORS (if listed) DeWitt, IA. 52742, Nathan L Edwards, Master of Social Work, Social Work, Diana...
