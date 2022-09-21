ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
Updated scouting report on 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks

David Hicks, a five-star prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 Top247 rankings, will announce his college commitment at 3:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday. The Katy (Texas) Paetow standout will choose from about 40 offers nationwide. ESPN will broadcast the announcement. Oklahoma leads the 247Sports Crystal Ball as...
Despite early-season brilliance, freshman LB Jaren Kanak maintaining "windshield mentality"

Though he's only three games into his collegiate career, it's already become quite apparent that Jaren Kanak is a household name in the making. Despite sporadic playing time, the Sooners' ballyhooed freshman linebacker is currently fourth on the team with 17 tackles, and his elite athleticism and nose for the football have been on full display thus far in September. He officially announced his arrival last Saturday in Oklahoma's 49-14 victory over Nebraska, forcing and recovering a fumble on the first play of the second half. His duty expanded due to the second-quarter ejection of Dashaun White, Kanak ultimately finished the contest with 10 tackles — and the breakout performance earned him a pat on the back from his head coach once the dust settled in Lincoln.
Packers' Watkins, Bucs' Godwin ruled out for Sunday's game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will be working without some of their top receivers Sunday when the seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP face off. The injury report released Friday ruled Green Bay’s Sammy Watkins and Tampa Bay’s...
Familiar hamstring injury slows down Packers' Sammy Watkins

Through two games this season, Sammy Watkins is the Green Bay Packers' leading receiver. He's in a four-way tie with six receptions and leads the team in receiving yardage with 111. A familiar, nagging hamstring injury that has been all too common for Watkins will ensure that his stat line...
Bears' Injury Report Grows on Thursday

Week 3 marks a big week for the Chicago Bears. It's not only a time to re-establish a winning record, but former head coach Lovie Smith is returning to town. Now at the helm of the Houston Texans, he'll surely love to come away with a victory in his old stomping grounds.
Keeanu Benton: Ohio State game could be 'draft-changing'

Wisconsin Badgers players couldn't have a tighter grasp on the magnitude of their primetime road matchup against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. For one, they know it's an opportunity to earn one of the program's all-time great victories as massive underdogs. The Badgers have lost 11 of their last 12 meetings against the Buckeyes, who have won 25 consecutive Big Ten Conference games at home since losing to Michigan State in 2015. Wisconsin hasn't won at Ohio Stadium since 2004, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's senior season.
Iverson Clement no longer with Temple football program

Iverson Clement is no longer with the Temple football team, a Temple spokesperson confirmed to OwlsDaily on Friday. The South Jersey product who transferred from Florida to Temple in January 2021 was in uniform for last Saturday’s game against Rutgers but has since been removed from the roster. Clement...
Sam Pittman says Jerry Jones means 'everything' to Arkansas, but Cowboys hosting Texas A&M game has drawback

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' enthusiasm for the Arkansas Razorbacks is no secret. The billionaire Cowboys owner attended and played football at Arkansas long ago and has since regularly hosted both Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies — a matchup that is once again annual since A&M joined the SEC in 2012 — at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was asked about Jones' involvement with the university Thursday on the Paul Finebaum Show, and Pittman said hardly anyone compares.
