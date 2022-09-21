Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell will be a gametime decision Saturday vs. FAU, per report
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell will be a gametime decision with an unspecified injury Saturday in the Boilermakers’ 7:30 p.m. ET home game vs. Florida Atlantic, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Purdue is 1-2 on the season and are currently a 16.5-point favorite in the game vs. FAU.
670 staff predictions: Bears-Texans
The Chicago Bears (1-1) visit the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday afternoon. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.
Updated scouting report on 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks
David Hicks, a five-star prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 Top247 rankings, will announce his college commitment at 3:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday. The Katy (Texas) Paetow standout will choose from about 40 offers nationwide. ESPN will broadcast the announcement. Oklahoma leads the 247Sports Crystal Ball as...
Live Updates: WR Hykeem Williams announcing his commitment on Friday afternoon
Florida State is hoping for good news on Friday afternoon after 2 p.m. EST when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings five-star wide receiving Hykeem Williams announces his decision on CBS Sports HQ. Noles247.com will have on-site coverage from Brendan Sonnone and Dane Draper before, during, and after...
Week 3 Picks: Bengals At Jets
Jason La Canfora joins Hakem Dermish and Katie Mox to give his pick in the matchup between the Bengals and the Jets.
Despite early-season brilliance, freshman LB Jaren Kanak maintaining "windshield mentality"
Though he's only three games into his collegiate career, it's already become quite apparent that Jaren Kanak is a household name in the making. Despite sporadic playing time, the Sooners' ballyhooed freshman linebacker is currently fourth on the team with 17 tackles, and his elite athleticism and nose for the football have been on full display thus far in September. He officially announced his arrival last Saturday in Oklahoma's 49-14 victory over Nebraska, forcing and recovering a fumble on the first play of the second half. His duty expanded due to the second-quarter ejection of Dashaun White, Kanak ultimately finished the contest with 10 tackles — and the breakout performance earned him a pat on the back from his head coach once the dust settled in Lincoln.
Packers' Watkins, Bucs' Godwin ruled out for Sunday's game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will be working without some of their top receivers Sunday when the seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP face off. The injury report released Friday ruled Green Bay’s Sammy Watkins and Tampa Bay’s...
Familiar hamstring injury slows down Packers' Sammy Watkins
Through two games this season, Sammy Watkins is the Green Bay Packers' leading receiver. He's in a four-way tie with six receptions and leads the team in receiving yardage with 111. A familiar, nagging hamstring injury that has been all too common for Watkins will ensure that his stat line...
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Texans' Week 3 encounter in Chicago with Bears Wire
The Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears are looking to prove in Week 3 they aren’t just inconsistent squads with new coaches. A win at Soldier Field for either side can infuse optimism back into their seasons. For the Texans, the 0-1-1 record is obtuse, and while they technically...
Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: USC adds DL Sam Greene, TE Joey Olsen, unofficial visitors, new offers
The Composite Two-Star Recruits finally did it. The show hit the mythical three-hour mark thanks to a jam-packed episode discussing the recent commitment of three-star 2023 Baltimore (MD) defensive lineman Sam Greene and four-star 2024 Oregon tight end Joey Olsen. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Olsen is rated the No. 190 overall...
Napier: Kitna impressing in practice, Jack Miller return still to be determined
During his Monday remarks, Florida coach Billy Napier acknowledged the current situation at quarterback behind Anthony Richardson has impacted the offensive play-calling decisions, specifically regarding Richardson’s limited usage in the run game. “I think our situation at quarterback has something to do with that, if that makes sense,” Napier...
Notre Dame football: Marcus Freeman on Tommy Rees chewing out Drew Pyne
In Notre Dame's Week 3 win over Cal, Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees went viral when NBC cameras caught him chewing out quarterback Drew Pyne over the phone on the sideline after a slow first-quarter start. During his press conference Thursday, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman addressed the viral moment.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/23: Browns Win, Njoku Unleashed, and a No-Frills Newswire
So, like you, I stayed up late to watch the ballgame last night, and went to bed happy. The Browns outmuscled the Steelers, particularly in the second half, and were impressively resilient on defense while unleashing Nick Chubb and David Njoku on an unsuspecting world. That’s all I’m going to...
Bears' Injury Report Grows on Thursday
Week 3 marks a big week for the Chicago Bears. It's not only a time to re-establish a winning record, but former head coach Lovie Smith is returning to town. Now at the helm of the Houston Texans, he'll surely love to come away with a victory in his old stomping grounds.
Packers in wait-and-see mode on top 4 wide receivers for Sunday vs. Bucs
The Green Bay Packers are expecting wide receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson to be game-time decisions come Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coach Matt LaFleur said the team will give the four pass-catchers up to game time to prove they can play. “We’ll see,”...
Hykeem Williams announcing Friday on CBS Sports HQ: What to know ahead of the Top247 WR's decision
When Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan Top247 wide receiver Hykeem Williams steps in front of the CBS Sports HQ cameras on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. EST to announce a verbal commitment, many will just assume that it’s a moment that he has been thinking about since he was a little boy.
Keeanu Benton: Ohio State game could be 'draft-changing'
Wisconsin Badgers players couldn't have a tighter grasp on the magnitude of their primetime road matchup against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. For one, they know it's an opportunity to earn one of the program's all-time great victories as massive underdogs. The Badgers have lost 11 of their last 12 meetings against the Buckeyes, who have won 25 consecutive Big Ten Conference games at home since losing to Michigan State in 2015. Wisconsin hasn't won at Ohio Stadium since 2004, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's senior season.
Iverson Clement no longer with Temple football program
Iverson Clement is no longer with the Temple football team, a Temple spokesperson confirmed to OwlsDaily on Friday. The South Jersey product who transferred from Florida to Temple in January 2021 was in uniform for last Saturday’s game against Rutgers but has since been removed from the roster. Clement...
Sam Pittman says Jerry Jones means 'everything' to Arkansas, but Cowboys hosting Texas A&M game has drawback
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' enthusiasm for the Arkansas Razorbacks is no secret. The billionaire Cowboys owner attended and played football at Arkansas long ago and has since regularly hosted both Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies — a matchup that is once again annual since A&M joined the SEC in 2012 — at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was asked about Jones' involvement with the university Thursday on the Paul Finebaum Show, and Pittman said hardly anyone compares.
