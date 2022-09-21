Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Texans
In the Chicago Bears Week 3 game, the team welcomes the Houston Texans to the Windy City. Neither squad has been great this season, but both have had moments in Week 1, with Chicago winning and Houston earning a tie. As these two rebuilding sides prepare to square off at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, let’s make some bold Chicago Bears Week 3 predictions.
Bears’ Justin Fields Apologizes For Viral Comment That Angered Fans
The second-year quarterback said he never meant to “disrespect” Chicago fans.
Saints’ Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara get concerning injury updates ahead of game vs. Panthers
The New Orleans Saints enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record as they look to get back to winning ways against the Carolina Panthers. At this point, however, the Saints seem to be in danger of having to sit both Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara due to their respective injuries.
Bears and Texans: Who Wins and Why
Analysis: It's difficult to see a Lovie Smith team beating the Bears with this coaching staff and with Justin Fields, even with all the injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Trust the Process': Falcons WR Bryan Edwards Eager to Turn Page on Slow Start
Atlanta Falcons receiver Bryan Edwards entered his first season with the team with high expectations, both internal and external. Despite an underwhelming start, Edwards is optimistic that his fortune will change moving forward.
Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew Leaves URI Game With Arm Injury
The Pitt Panthers lost one of their best playmakers late in the first half.
NFL Analysis Network
Former NFL Player Rips Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett
One of the bigger surprises through the first two weeks of the NFL season has been the performance of the Denver Broncos. Denver came into the season with Super Bowl aspirations after adding Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, but things have been a struggle for the team thus far.
Keys to Victory: LSU vs New Mexico
Tigers look to extend win streak to three games, carry momentum into matchup against Lobos
RELATED PEOPLE
Lovie Smith’s return to Chicago brings back better Bears memories
David Haugh and Dan Wiederer of the Audacy Original Podcast “Take The North” talked about Lovie Smith’s time in Chicago and some of the better Bears memories over the past few decades.
Texans vs. Bears Week 3: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Houston Texans head north to face the Chicago Bears as both teams hope to get on track for a win.
Texans vs. Bears Week 3 injury report: TE Brevin Jordan out
The Houston Texans released their final injury report for Week 3 as they prepare to face the Chicago Bears Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Soldier Field. The Texans declared tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle), tackle Austin Deculus (ankle), and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh) out for the Bears. Tight...
Can Texans QB Davis Mills Conquer Road Struggles vs. Bears?
Quarterback Davis Mills has a chance to lead the Houston Texans to their first victory on Sunday, but he must conquer his road struggles in hopes of finding success.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Prediction: Familiar Face Returns to Soldier Field
A familiar face will be patrolling the sidelines at Solider Field on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Chicago Bears in a cross-conference matchup. Lovie Smith, who coached the Bears from 2004-12, returns as the Texans' new leader and he'll have a chance to score both his first win against his former employer and his first win with his current employer in one fell swoop.
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Texans' Week 3 encounter in Chicago with Bears Wire
The Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears are looking to prove in Week 3 they aren’t just inconsistent squads with new coaches. A win at Soldier Field for either side can infuse optimism back into their seasons. For the Texans, the 0-1-1 record is obtuse, and while they technically...
Bears Practice Without Injured Roquan Smith
A Bears defense beaten down by Green Bay is also beat up as Roquan Smith missed Wednesday's practice with a hip injury, while Velus Jones Jr. also missed after stretching with the team.
Seattle Seahawks sign former Florida State linebacker to practice squad
The veteran earns an opportunity with the Seahawks.
Comments / 0