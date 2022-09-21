Julia Franz, senior vice president and head of comedy development for Fox Entertainment, is exiting the broadcaster. Cheryl Dolins is joining Fox to take her place. Franz has been at Fox for the past three years. More to come… More from Variety'Family Guy' Producers Tease Upcoming 400th Episode As a Take on Obsessive Fandom'9-1-1' Star Oliver Stark on Buck's Premiere Angst and Whether He'd Pop Up on 'Lone Star' for Tarlos' Wedding'Masterchef' Renewed for Season 13 at FoxBest of Variety13 Supporting Actors Who Successfully Campaigned for Lead Categories at the OscarsYour Pet Can Be Anyone They Want This Halloween, From Maverick to Winifred SandersonFrom Maverick and Rooster to Vecna and Eleven: The Best Couples Costumes to Wear This Halloween

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO