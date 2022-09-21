Read full article on original website
Related
Megan Thee Stallion Brings Body Positivity To 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Megan Thee Stallion is touting a message of body positivity amid DaBaby’s claims of sleeping with her. On Saturday night (Sept. 24), Meg, 27, performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas and hit the stage with a statement about loving one’s body. More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Launches Women-Geared Mental Health WebsiteFor MC Lyte, Being A Trailblazer Is All About Continuing To BuildDaBaby Taunts Megan Thee Stallion On New Song "Boogeyman" “So, look. I don’t know about y’all,” Megan began, as she strutted across the stage. “But I love my body. I do what I want to with my body,...
Fox Entertainment’s Head of Comedy Julia Franz Steps Down, Cheryl Dolins Joins in Her Place
Julia Franz, senior vice president and head of comedy development for Fox Entertainment, is exiting the broadcaster. Cheryl Dolins is joining Fox to take her place. Franz has been at Fox for the past three years. More to come… More from Variety'Family Guy' Producers Tease Upcoming 400th Episode As a Take on Obsessive Fandom'9-1-1' Star Oliver Stark on Buck's Premiere Angst and Whether He'd Pop Up on 'Lone Star' for Tarlos' Wedding'Masterchef' Renewed for Season 13 at FoxBest of Variety13 Supporting Actors Who Successfully Campaigned for Lead Categories at the OscarsYour Pet Can Be Anyone They Want This Halloween, From Maverick to Winifred SandersonFrom Maverick and Rooster to Vecna and Eleven: The Best Couples Costumes to Wear This Halloween
Comments / 0