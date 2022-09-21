Read full article on original website
Burnout and Its Remedies
The sources of chronic stress and inflammation need to change, which means the toxic work setting needs to change. After 2-and-a-half years cursed by COVID-19, who doesn’t feel “burned out”?. What is burnout? Who is at greatest risk for its pathogenesis? We need only look in the...
The Need for Novel Treatments for Bipolar Depression
Lyons Hardy, MS, PMHNP, RN, Brian McCarthy, MS, PMHNP, RN. In this CME article, learn more about the rationale for considering novel treatments for patients with bipolar depression. CATEGORY 1 CME. Premiere Date: September 20, 2022. Expiration Date: March 20, 2024. This activity offers CE credits for:. 1. Physicians (CME)
The Week in Review: September 19-23
From historic USPSTF draft screening recommendations to the need for novel treatments for bipolar depression, here are highlights from the week in Psychiatric Times. This week, Psychiatric TimesTM covered a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from historic USPSTF draft screening recommendations to the need for novel treatments for bipolar depression. Here are some highlights from the week.
