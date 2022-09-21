Special hearing this Friday at courthouse on city budget. City of Imperial property owners will have two chances this year to comment at public hearings on the 2022-23 budget. Because the city’s proposed tax askings increased more than 2% over the past year, the additional hearing is required. New state legislation passed the last Unicameral session now requires that extra hearing of all taxing entities if they exceed the 2% mark, said Clerk/Administrator Jo Leyland.

IMPERIAL, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO