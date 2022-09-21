ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

UPI News

Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
HOUMA, LA
The Independent

An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning

In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
BATON ROUGE, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Rapper Seven7Hardaway Gunned Down In Targeted Attack: Report

The Baton Rouge music scene is grieving the loss of a local favorite. We recently reported that PnB Rock has been laid to rest with a traditional Muslim funeral, and as Hip Hop converses about the safety of artists, news of another rapper's slaying in Louisiana has made headlines. According to multiple reports out of the city, a rapper named Seven7Hardaway, real name Stanley Wright, was gunned down at an apartment complex on Tuesday (September 20).
BATON ROUGE, LA
HipHopDX.com

Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
KEEL Radio

KEEL Radio

ABOUT

KEEL is a Shreveport Bossier City Radio station bringing breaking news and trending talk to the region.

 https://710keel.com/

