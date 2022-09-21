We all know that our friends at Abraham’s Tent do great work feeding the hungry every single day here for Southwest Louisiana folks but they can't do it without your help. Abraham’s Tent needs donations all the time as they feed folks seven days a week, 365 days a year. Is it too early to talk about the holidays? We don't think so since Christmas is less than 100 days away. With the holidays coming soon, Abraham’s Tent is definitely going to need to stock up for the upcoming holidays too.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO