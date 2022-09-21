Read full article on original website
Things To Do In SWLA & Lake Charles This Weekend Sept. 23-25
Let's all yell together, thank goodness the weekend is here! Yep, it's finally the weekend and after a long week of work and adulting, we are ready to get out and do something fun. That's where we come in. Just like we do every Friday, we have put together a...
Three Thirty Seven To Headline Free Cowboy Block Party This Friday Night Sept. 23
If you weren't at the Cowboy Block Party last Friday night, you missed a great time. The Chee Weez hit the stage and had folks singing and dancing all night long to a record crowd. The grove was rockin' with McNeese football fans and Southwest Louisiana residents coming out to have a great time.
Power Rankings: Best Steaks In SW Louisiana
4. Fezzo’s - Scott. If your favorite steak joint didn't make the list, tell us where it is in the comments of our Facebook post.
Matute named co-anchor at 12News
12News, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate serving the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, announced that Brenda Matute has been named co-main anchor of 12News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Matute, who was raised in the Houston area, comes to 12News after most recently serving as morning anchor at KVEO in Harlingen, Texas. Matute, the only Hispanic anchor in the market, joins co-anchor Jordan Williams, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn, and 409Sports Director Ashly Elam to deliver the latest news, weather, sports, and trending stories with a distinct Southeast Texas point of view.
The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
Washington-Marion Tailgate Back On After Judge Signs Injunction
Washington-Marion High School alumni and current students are celebrating homecoming, or at least trying to. An incident earlier in the week, unrelated to homecoming events, brought a negative cloud over this week's festivities. Two students got into a fight and were later arrested after fleeing the school. The chaos resulted in Washington-Marion and two other Lake Area schools being locked down.
All-clear given after threat received for Beaumont United, West Brook High Schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — An "all-clear" has been announced after both Beaumont high schools were forced to shelter in place after a threat was received. Beaumont Independent School District Police as well as Beaumont Police and other agencies are investigated after a threat was called in, the district reported Thursday.
Pat’s of Henderson In Lake Charles Announces New Hours
A few weeks ago, we announced that legendary Lake Charles restaurant Pat's Of Henderson has reopened its doors over two years after hurricane Laura damaged the iconic restaurant. The restaurant opened at the beginning of August with limited hours. That was because they renovated the entire restaurant and had to...
Louisiana State Police Giving Out Free Booster Seats This Saturday Sept. 24 In Lake Charles
Louisiana State Police Troop D is participating in the National Seat Check this Saturday, September 24th in Lake Charles and has partnered with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force to provide free child passenger safety seat checks. This is your chance to have professionals check your child's car seat or...
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 22, 2022. Michael Rex Haynes, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; false imprisonment; resisting an officer. Michael Wayne Robertson Jr., 41, Waller, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug;...
Food Drive For Abraham’s Tent This Sunday Sept. 25 In Lake Charles
We all know that our friends at Abraham’s Tent do great work feeding the hungry every single day here for Southwest Louisiana folks but they can't do it without your help. Abraham’s Tent needs donations all the time as they feed folks seven days a week, 365 days a year. Is it too early to talk about the holidays? We don't think so since Christmas is less than 100 days away. With the holidays coming soon, Abraham’s Tent is definitely going to need to stock up for the upcoming holidays too.
Downtown Lake Charles Halloween Candy Crawl Announced!
Get your ghouls and goblins ready for a spooktacular evening of candy, food, entertainment, and more for the Downtown Candy Crawl. It's back and seems as though it will be bigger than ever. The date is set for Saturday, October 29 beginning as early as 3:00 pm and will run...
City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Looking For Full-Time Workers
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Lake Charles Police arrest kidnapping suspect, free victim
Gregory Datrell Strickland, 36, of Robert, is accused of in Louisiana of kidnapping and other charges, and has two Houston warrants accusing him of domestic violence.
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that earlier today, September 20, 2022, Washington Marion High School was placed on lockdown after an incident at the school. Molo Middle School and LaGrange High School were also placed on a precautionary lockdown stemming from the incident at Washington Marion.
Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail
Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 114 (between Breaux Bridge and Henderson) in St. Martin Parish just after midnight on September 21, 2022. Karalan Hayes, 25, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
