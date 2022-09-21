ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Matute named co-anchor at 12News

12News, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate serving the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, announced that Brenda Matute has been named co-main anchor of 12News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Matute, who was raised in the Houston area, comes to 12News after most recently serving as morning anchor at KVEO in Harlingen, Texas. Matute, the only Hispanic anchor in the market, joins co-anchor Jordan Williams, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn, and 409Sports Director Ashly Elam to deliver the latest news, weather, sports, and trending stories with a distinct Southeast Texas point of view.
BEAUMONT, TX
kalb.com

LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
LEESVILLE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Washington-Marion Tailgate Back On After Judge Signs Injunction

Washington-Marion High School alumni and current students are celebrating homecoming, or at least trying to. An incident earlier in the week, unrelated to homecoming events, brought a negative cloud over this week's festivities. Two students got into a fight and were later arrested after fleeing the school. The chaos resulted in Washington-Marion and two other Lake Area schools being locked down.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 22, 2022. Michael Rex Haynes, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; false imprisonment; resisting an officer. Michael Wayne Robertson Jr., 41, Waller, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Food Drive For Abraham’s Tent This Sunday Sept. 25 In Lake Charles

We all know that our friends at Abraham’s Tent do great work feeding the hungry every single day here for Southwest Louisiana folks but they can't do it without your help. Abraham’s Tent needs donations all the time as they feed folks seven days a week, 365 days a year. Is it too early to talk about the holidays? We don't think so since Christmas is less than 100 days away. With the holidays coming soon, Abraham’s Tent is definitely going to need to stock up for the upcoming holidays too.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School

Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that earlier today, September 20, 2022, Washington Marion High School was placed on lockdown after an incident at the school. Molo Middle School and LaGrange High School were also placed on a precautionary lockdown stemming from the incident at Washington Marion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail

Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 114 (between Breaux Bridge and Henderson) in St. Martin Parish just after midnight on September 21, 2022. Karalan Hayes, 25, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

