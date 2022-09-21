ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

myrtlebeachsc.com

After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach

In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The State Port Pilot

Lakes receives $14.9-million federal grant for dams

The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has received a $14.9-million federal grant for its $51.9-million dams restoration project, it was announced Thursday afternoon. The grant closes the funding gap that city officials were concerned about while pursuing a $20-million bond referendum vote that will still be on the November 8 ballot.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Two Myrtle Beach Hotels sell for $15.1 million

The sale of The Sand Castle North and Sand Castle South Beach to the Los Angeles investment team of MBSC Property, LLC and MBSC Property South, LLC marks the beginnings of a new era in how The City of Myrtle Beach will operate. The two limited liability corporations were formed...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council’s purchase of VIP Box seats here at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion were supposed to be for economic development, but last year they only cost taxpayers money after it was revealed that none of the tickets had been used. The tickets cost taxpayers around $14,000, and with 20 concerts that comes out to about $700 per show.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: distant Ian to bring impacts late this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. Your First Alert Forecast features another cool down across Cape Fear Region following a Monday with sun-fueled high temperatures deep into the 80s & 90s. A front will orchestrate a slight downturn in temperatures through Tuesday and Wednesday - and you might notice another drop in humidity by then, too. Though showers are unlikely in this particular transition, more substantial rain chances are certainly on the horizon courtesy a tropical system: Ian.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen into major hurricane this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later today. At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located near latitude 14.9 North, longitude 78.8 West. Ian is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A turn toward the northwest at a similar forward speed is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Monday and north on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to pass well southwest of Jamaica today, and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early Monday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
whqr.org

Wilmington City Council votes to demolish more "slumlord" properties

The properties at 214 North 11th St. and 1102 Grace St. showed signs of dilapidation, including a crumbling foundation, rotten siding, exposed electrical wires, and evidence of termites, cockroaches, and rodents. One person died in the first property in June. Both are managed by Jeremy Bailey, who was heavily criticized...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Car rolls over in Little River-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Friday morning in a Little River-area crash. The crash happened Friday morning near Coquina Harbor Drive, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Two cars were involved in the crash. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

VFW Post 12196 searching for new members

Leland, NC (WWAY)– VFW Post 12196 is looking for a few good men and women. The Leland Post 12196 of the VFW held a tabling at Tractor Supply in Leland on Saturday. The group is looking to add new members to their post. Many people who have served in the military aren’t aware that they’re eligible to join the VFW or what the VFW can do for them.
LELAND, NC

