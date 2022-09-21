Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Long-time Myrtle Beach restaurant listed for sale; specialized dentistry practice opens
MYRTLE BEACH — Angelo's Steak and Pasta, one of the oldest restaurants in Myrtle Beach, is still open for business after 42 years, but the business and its land located on South Kings Highway are up for sale. Marketing itself as home to the “greatest steaks in the universe”...
myrtlebeachsc.com
After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach
In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
myhorrynews.com
Longtime Myrtle Beach motel owners upset about city's approach to buying property
The owners of a landmark Myrtle Beach motel contend that city staff bullied them into selling their property. But the city, armed with the power of eminent domain, differs. “I didn’t slam my fist on the table and say, ‘We are going to use eminent domain,’” said Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker.
wpde.com
Hundreds gather in North Myrtle Beach for Irish-Italian International Festival
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, hundreds gathered for the Irish Italian International Festival. Tents outlined Main Street as folks walked down enjoying food, drinks, and music. ABC15 caught up with some vendors and attendees at the festival. "It’s a people festival and...
The State Port Pilot
Lakes receives $14.9-million federal grant for dams
The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has received a $14.9-million federal grant for its $51.9-million dams restoration project, it was announced Thursday afternoon. The grant closes the funding gap that city officials were concerned about while pursuing a $20-million bond referendum vote that will still be on the November 8 ballot.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program records most hatchlings in a season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A new record has been set in Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program, over 12,400 hatchlings have emerged this season, marking the highest number since their records began. The organization says they only have a few nests left and...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Two Myrtle Beach Hotels sell for $15.1 million
The sale of The Sand Castle North and Sand Castle South Beach to the Los Angeles investment team of MBSC Property, LLC and MBSC Property South, LLC marks the beginnings of a new era in how The City of Myrtle Beach will operate. The two limited liability corporations were formed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Non-profit renovates bed and bath for Brunswick County child with special needs
Supply, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County child, Hailey, got quite a surprise Friday afternoon. The nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel, renovates and remodels the bedrooms and other living spaces of chronically ill or injured children. She suffers from a cardiovascular disease and is dependent on a feeding tube. Welcome Home...
North Carolina woman drowns in South Carolina pool, coroner’s office says
A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office in South Carolina.
WECT
City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council’s purchase of VIP Box seats here at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion were supposed to be for economic development, but last year they only cost taxpayers money after it was revealed that none of the tickets had been used. The tickets cost taxpayers around $14,000, and with 20 concerts that comes out to about $700 per show.
foxwilmington.com
Man rescued by Oak Island Water Rescue after boat capsizes several hundred yards out
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Oak Island Water Rescue were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. on September 22 this morning to The Point after a small boat was capsized several hundred yards out with a person holding onto it. The boat was reportedly capsized by the wind and waves generated by...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: distant Ian to bring impacts late this week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. Your First Alert Forecast features another cool down across Cape Fear Region following a Monday with sun-fueled high temperatures deep into the 80s & 90s. A front will orchestrate a slight downturn in temperatures through Tuesday and Wednesday - and you might notice another drop in humidity by then, too. Though showers are unlikely in this particular transition, more substantial rain chances are certainly on the horizon courtesy a tropical system: Ian.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen into major hurricane this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later today. At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located near latitude 14.9 North, longitude 78.8 West. Ian is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A turn toward the northwest at a similar forward speed is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Monday and north on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to pass well southwest of Jamaica today, and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early Monday.
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said it is becoming more common for people to find urns washed up on the beach because it has become a popular resting place. “They […]
whqr.org
Wilmington City Council votes to demolish more "slumlord" properties
The properties at 214 North 11th St. and 1102 Grace St. showed signs of dilapidation, including a crumbling foundation, rotten siding, exposed electrical wires, and evidence of termites, cockroaches, and rodents. One person died in the first property in June. Both are managed by Jeremy Bailey, who was heavily criticized...
WECT
Former “American Idol” winner Ruben Stubbard visits North Brunswick High School assembly
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - North Brunswick High School students were visited by former American Idol winner Ruben Stubbard during an assembly on Friday, September 23. Studdard is currently in town for NC Project LEAD’s Social Economic Summit and White Lotus Awards Gala to raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease.
Car rolls over in Little River-area crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Friday morning in a Little River-area crash. The crash happened Friday morning near Coquina Harbor Drive, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Two cars were involved in the crash. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available.
wpde.com
Woman drives through red light, collides with golf cart in NMB: Police report
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach police responded to a crash involving a golf cart on Sea Mountain Highway on Thursday around 11 a.m. Police said the crash happened on Sea Mountain Highway and Hill Street and a person was laying in the street. The westbound lanes of Sea Mountain Highway were shut down.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
VFW Post 12196 searching for new members
Leland, NC (WWAY)– VFW Post 12196 is looking for a few good men and women. The Leland Post 12196 of the VFW held a tabling at Tractor Supply in Leland on Saturday. The group is looking to add new members to their post. Many people who have served in the military aren’t aware that they’re eligible to join the VFW or what the VFW can do for them.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
44th Annual US Open King Mackerel Tournament happening this week
SOUTHPORT, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is right around the corner. This year’s tournament will be September 29 – October 1 at Brunswick County’s Dutchman Creek Park. The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on...
