ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration

Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bahrain Approves Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For Over 5,000 Merchants

The Kingdom of Bahrain approved EazyPay to enable Bitcoin payments for over 5,000 merchants in the MENA region. EazyPay partnered with Binance enabling instant POS and online payments in bitcoin and crypto. Bahrain recently began testing bitcoin payments through the central bank’s financial services testing platform. The Central Bank...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto Exchange Binance#Mvp
tipranks.com

Crypto Plunge Sends Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Down With It

Coinbase fell in Monday’s trading session, as a conflicted picture of positive corporate news and negative macroeconomic conditions leaves investors uncertain going forward. It’s been a bad day for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the leader in cryptocurrency exchanges, as the stock is down in today’s session. The overall decline in cryptocurrencies sent Coinbase lower, as values on the leading coins slipped to lows not seen in the last several months. Given the overall state of the last several months, that’s a pretty substantial drop indeed. A slate of other developments, like one particularly large bitcoin investor moving coin off Coinbase, also contributed to the drop.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant

Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
CoinTelegraph

Crypto Biz: DID you see what Africa is doing with Web3?

If you’ve spent any time reading about blockchain and Web3, you know that this industry is filled with big buzzwords and half-baked concepts. But, concepts such as decentralized identity services, or DIDs, bring real meaning and utility to Web3. If you haven’t yet wrapped your mind around DID, it refers to a self-owned, independent identity that enables trusted data exchange. In other words, it puts digital identity management and administration directly in your hands instead of some third party’s.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Regulated fintech in Bahrain enables crypto payments with Binance

Cryptocurrency adoption continues growing in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with local companies enabling payments in crypto like Bitcoin (BTC). EazyPay, an online payment platform regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), has partnered with Binance Pay to enable crypto payments in the country, EazyPay CEO and founder Nayef Tawfiq Al Alawi announced on Wednesday.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Societe Generale launches custodial services for crypto fund managers

According to a new press release on Wednesday, Société Générale, one of the largest investment banks in Europe, said that it would be expanding its cryptocurrency asset management services through its Security Services subsidiary. Clients who are digital asset fund managers can now elect to have Société Générale as their fund custodian, valuator and liability manager. The tools are designed to facilitate the addition of cryptocurrencies into institutional investors' portfolios.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum risks another 10% drop versus Bitcoin as $15.4M exits ETH investment funds

Ethereum's Merge on Sep. 15 turned out to be a sell-the-news event, which looks set to continue. Notably, Ether (ETH) dropped considerably against the U.S. dollar and Bitcoin (BTC) after the Merge. As of Sept. 22, ETH/USD and ETH/BTC trading pairs were down by more than 20% and 17%, respectively, since Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake (PoS).
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Singapore’s Largest Bank Expands Bitcoin, Crypto Trading To 100,000 More Clients

DBS Group Holdings expands bitcoin and crypto trading to 100,000 of its wealthiest clients. The bank requires capital requirements and a minimum investment of $500. The expansion follows the central bank of Singapore’s release of a digital asset framework from earlier this month. DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Singapore’s largest...
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Japanese banking giant Nomura launches digital ecosystem VC arm

Nomura, one of the largest investment banks in Japan, has established a venture capital arm aimed at investing in companies focusing on crypto and blockchain. In a Wednesday announcement, Nomura said the business, named Laser Digital, will “provide new value in the area of digital assets” for clients under the Switzerland-based holding company Laser Digital Holdings AG. The investment bank said it chose Switzerland based on its “robust regulatory regime for digital assets and blockchain projects” in addition to potentially recruiting talent.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Israeli crypto exchange receives capital markets license in country first

Israeli-based crypto exchange Bits of Gold became the first crypto firm in the country to receive a license from the Capital Markets Authority, according to social media posts from the company on Sunday. As a result of attaining the license, Bits of Gold will be able to store digital currencies...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bill Qian, ex-Global Head of Fundraising at Binance Labs, joins the TON Foundation

London, United Kingdom, 23 September 2022 – The TON Foundation, stewards of the The Open Network (TON) blockchain, are pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Qian, Chairman of Cypher Capital, as a new board member. Bill was made Chairman of Cypher Capital in June this year and will help to grow the TON ecosystem to shepherd billions of Web2 users into the world of Web3.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto bug bounty platform Immunefi raises $24M led by Framework Ventures

Web3 bug bounty and security services platform Immunefi has closed a $24 million Series A funding round, putting the company on track to scale its in-house capacity amid widespread vulnerabilities in the blockchain industry. The funding round was led by the San Francisco-based venture firm Framework Ventures, with additional participation...
MARKETS
EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy