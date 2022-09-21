Read full article on original website
u.today
If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bahrain Approves Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For Over 5,000 Merchants
The Kingdom of Bahrain approved EazyPay to enable Bitcoin payments for over 5,000 merchants in the MENA region. EazyPay partnered with Binance enabling instant POS and online payments in bitcoin and crypto. Bahrain recently began testing bitcoin payments through the central bank’s financial services testing platform. The Central Bank...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
tipranks.com
Crypto Plunge Sends Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Down With It
Coinbase fell in Monday’s trading session, as a conflicted picture of positive corporate news and negative macroeconomic conditions leaves investors uncertain going forward. It’s been a bad day for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the leader in cryptocurrency exchanges, as the stock is down in today’s session. The overall decline in cryptocurrencies sent Coinbase lower, as values on the leading coins slipped to lows not seen in the last several months. Given the overall state of the last several months, that’s a pretty substantial drop indeed. A slate of other developments, like one particularly large bitcoin investor moving coin off Coinbase, also contributed to the drop.
coingeek.com
Russia Finance Ministry: Local businesses to decide on digital asset use on international payments
Russia is moving towards digital assets at a frantic pace, and the latest development from the sanction-hit nation is a draft bill to oversee the use of digital assets for settlements. Reports suggest that the Ministry of Finance will permit local businesses to determine the best ways to incorporate virtual currencies in their operations.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: DID you see what Africa is doing with Web3?
If you’ve spent any time reading about blockchain and Web3, you know that this industry is filled with big buzzwords and half-baked concepts. But, concepts such as decentralized identity services, or DIDs, bring real meaning and utility to Web3. If you haven’t yet wrapped your mind around DID, it refers to a self-owned, independent identity that enables trusted data exchange. In other words, it puts digital identity management and administration directly in your hands instead of some third party’s.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange CoinCorner Eyes Middle East Expansion Via Partnership With Emirates CEO's Private Office
Isle of Man-based crypto exchange CoinCorner is looking to expand across the Middle East through a partnership with the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, CEO of the Emirates airline and member of the ruling family of Dubai. Through the partnership with Seed Group, CoinCorner will establish...
CoinTelegraph
Regulated fintech in Bahrain enables crypto payments with Binance
Cryptocurrency adoption continues growing in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with local companies enabling payments in crypto like Bitcoin (BTC). EazyPay, an online payment platform regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), has partnered with Binance Pay to enable crypto payments in the country, EazyPay CEO and founder Nayef Tawfiq Al Alawi announced on Wednesday.
CoinTelegraph
Societe Generale launches custodial services for crypto fund managers
According to a new press release on Wednesday, Société Générale, one of the largest investment banks in Europe, said that it would be expanding its cryptocurrency asset management services through its Security Services subsidiary. Clients who are digital asset fund managers can now elect to have Société Générale as their fund custodian, valuator and liability manager. The tools are designed to facilitate the addition of cryptocurrencies into institutional investors' portfolios.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum risks another 10% drop versus Bitcoin as $15.4M exits ETH investment funds
Ethereum's Merge on Sep. 15 turned out to be a sell-the-news event, which looks set to continue. Notably, Ether (ETH) dropped considerably against the U.S. dollar and Bitcoin (BTC) after the Merge. As of Sept. 22, ETH/USD and ETH/BTC trading pairs were down by more than 20% and 17%, respectively, since Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake (PoS).
bitcoinmagazine.com
Singapore’s Largest Bank Expands Bitcoin, Crypto Trading To 100,000 More Clients
DBS Group Holdings expands bitcoin and crypto trading to 100,000 of its wealthiest clients. The bank requires capital requirements and a minimum investment of $500. The expansion follows the central bank of Singapore’s release of a digital asset framework from earlier this month. DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Singapore’s largest...
CoinTelegraph
Japanese banking giant Nomura launches digital ecosystem VC arm
Nomura, one of the largest investment banks in Japan, has established a venture capital arm aimed at investing in companies focusing on crypto and blockchain. In a Wednesday announcement, Nomura said the business, named Laser Digital, will “provide new value in the area of digital assets” for clients under the Switzerland-based holding company Laser Digital Holdings AG. The investment bank said it chose Switzerland based on its “robust regulatory regime for digital assets and blockchain projects” in addition to potentially recruiting talent.
CoinTelegraph
Israeli crypto exchange receives capital markets license in country first
Israeli-based crypto exchange Bits of Gold became the first crypto firm in the country to receive a license from the Capital Markets Authority, according to social media posts from the company on Sunday. As a result of attaining the license, Bits of Gold will be able to store digital currencies...
CoinTelegraph
Bill Qian, ex-Global Head of Fundraising at Binance Labs, joins the TON Foundation
London, United Kingdom, 23 September 2022 – The TON Foundation, stewards of the The Open Network (TON) blockchain, are pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Qian, Chairman of Cypher Capital, as a new board member. Bill was made Chairman of Cypher Capital in June this year and will help to grow the TON ecosystem to shepherd billions of Web2 users into the world of Web3.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto bug bounty platform Immunefi raises $24M led by Framework Ventures
Web3 bug bounty and security services platform Immunefi has closed a $24 million Series A funding round, putting the company on track to scale its in-house capacity amid widespread vulnerabilities in the blockchain industry. The funding round was led by the San Francisco-based venture firm Framework Ventures, with additional participation...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase counters WSJ claim its Risk Solutions group engaged in $100M proprietary trade
The Wall Street Journal and Coinbase are having a difference in definitions. The newspaper published an alleged account of the digital asset exchange’s trading activities earlier this year that it claims amount to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post that it had done no such thing. Relying...
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
