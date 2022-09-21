Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Hundreds gather in North Myrtle Beach for Irish-Italian International Festival
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, hundreds gathered for the Irish Italian International Festival. Tents outlined Main Street as folks walked down enjoying food, drinks, and music. ABC15 caught up with some vendors and attendees at the festival. "It’s a people festival and...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Two Myrtle Beach Hotels sell for $15.1 million
The sale of The Sand Castle North and Sand Castle South Beach to the Los Angeles investment team of MBSC Property, LLC and MBSC Property South, LLC marks the beginnings of a new era in how The City of Myrtle Beach will operate. The two limited liability corporations were formed...
WMBF
Friends, family push for new beach rules after loved one killed by flying umbrella
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Family and friends are pushing Horry County to enact new beach rules after a tragic umbrella accident. Tammy Perreault died after being struck by a flying beach umbrella in August. On Sunday, friends and family gathered in Surfside Beach to honor and remember the woman who loved the beach so dearly.
WECT
City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council’s purchase of VIP Box seats here at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion were supposed to be for economic development, but last year they only cost taxpayers money after it was revealed that none of the tickets had been used. The tickets cost taxpayers around $14,000, and with 20 concerts that comes out to about $700 per show.
The Post and Courier
Long-time Myrtle Beach restaurant listed for sale; specialized dentistry practice opens
MYRTLE BEACH — Angelo's Steak and Pasta, one of the oldest restaurants in Myrtle Beach, is still open for business after 42 years, but the business and its land located on South Kings Highway are up for sale. Marketing itself as home to the “greatest steaks in the universe”...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Non-profit renovates bed and bath for Brunswick County child with special needs
Supply, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County child, Hailey, got quite a surprise Friday afternoon. The nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel, renovates and remodels the bedrooms and other living spaces of chronically ill or injured children. She suffers from a cardiovascular disease and is dependent on a feeding tube. Welcome Home...
myrtlebeachsc.com
After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach
In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
Peagler Picks: Local on the Water in North Myrtle Beach provides family-friendly atmosphere, live music
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you want to get the family out to enjoy some live music and good food, then you’ll need to head to North Myrtle Beach for Local on the Water. The restaurant is located at 1525 13th Ave. North and features live music weekly. Local country superstar Faith Bardill […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program records most hatchlings in a season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A new record has been set in Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program, over 12,400 hatchlings have emerged this season, marking the highest number since their records began. The organization says they only have a few nests left and...
myrtlebeachsc.com
30 year established Myrtle Beach Restaurant on sale for $6.2 million
One of the best known Steak & Italian Restaurants in Myrtle Beach has been placed on the market for $6.2 million. Open and successful for more than 30 years, Angelos Steak House is now listed for sale at $6.2 million. The restaurant has been listed for the past 4 months.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
myrtlebeachsc.com
“Vacation Gone Wrong” Myrtle Beach Hotel now on sale for $55 million
The Sea Mist Resort, an oceanfront hotel property in downtown Myrtle Beach is now on the market for $55 million. A total of 539 units exist at the hotel which offers a combination of efficiencies, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom villas. Over 16 acres of ocean front, ocean view, 2nd & 3rd row properties are located at the resort. The property has been on the market for sale for 8 months.
wpde.com
19 displaced, 3 units damaged during River Oaks area residential structure fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a multi-unit residential structure fire Friday morning. A total of three buildings have damage. Crews responded to White River Drive in the River Oaks area around 1:35 a.m. A second alarm was sent out. The department tweeted around 3:30...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: distant Ian to bring impacts late this week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the recent shot of cool air now exhausted, your First Alert Forecast opens with a toasty Monday across the Cape Fear Region with sun-fueled high temperatures deep into the 80s to locally around 90. A front will orchestrate a slight downturn in temperatures through Tuesday and Wednesday - and you might notice another drop in humidity by then, too. Though showers are unlikely in this particular transition, more substantial rain chances are certainly on the horizon courtesy a tropical system: Ian.
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore along South Carolina beach
Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years.
foxwilmington.com
Man rescued by Oak Island Water Rescue after boat capsizes several hundred yards out
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Oak Island Water Rescue were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. on September 22 this morning to The Point after a small boat was capsized several hundred yards out with a person holding onto it. The boat was reportedly capsized by the wind and waves generated by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
44th Annual US Open King Mackerel Tournament happening this week
SOUTHPORT, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is right around the corner. This year’s tournament will be September 29 – October 1 at Brunswick County’s Dutchman Creek Park. The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on...
cfcc.edu
Free from addiction, CFCC student pursues lifelong goals
September is National Recovery Month. Many students have experienced or witnessed the struggles of alcoholism, drug abuse, or gambling addiction. Yet through counseling, rehab, and dedication, many have recovered and regained their lives. We’d like to share the story of one such student. High Fidelity. From a young age,...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: watching T.S. Ian, temps rebuild at home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! As we start the new week highs will soar deep into the 80s Monday with higher humidity expected. Temperatures will trend down for the rest of the week and tropical moisture from Ian will raise rain chances late in the week. Ocean water temperatures...
