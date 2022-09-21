ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Comments / 0

Related
myrtlebeachsc.com

Two Myrtle Beach Hotels sell for $15.1 million

The sale of The Sand Castle North and Sand Castle South Beach to the Los Angeles investment team of MBSC Property, LLC and MBSC Property South, LLC marks the beginnings of a new era in how The City of Myrtle Beach will operate. The two limited liability corporations were formed...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council’s purchase of VIP Box seats here at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion were supposed to be for economic development, but last year they only cost taxpayers money after it was revealed that none of the tickets had been used. The tickets cost taxpayers around $14,000, and with 20 concerts that comes out to about $700 per show.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Island, NC
Government
City
Oak Island, NC
Oak Island, NC
Lifestyle
myrtlebeachsc.com

After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach

In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Travel Destinations
myrtlebeachsc.com

30 year established Myrtle Beach Restaurant on sale for $6.2 million

One of the best known Steak & Italian Restaurants in Myrtle Beach has been placed on the market for $6.2 million. Open and successful for more than 30 years, Angelos Steak House is now listed for sale at $6.2 million. The restaurant has been listed for the past 4 months.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
WILMINGTON, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

“Vacation Gone Wrong” Myrtle Beach Hotel now on sale for $55 million

The Sea Mist Resort, an oceanfront hotel property in downtown Myrtle Beach is now on the market for $55 million. A total of 539 units exist at the hotel which offers a combination of efficiencies, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom villas. Over 16 acres of ocean front, ocean view, 2nd & 3rd row properties are located at the resort. The property has been on the market for sale for 8 months.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
wpde.com

19 displaced, 3 units damaged during River Oaks area residential structure fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a multi-unit residential structure fire Friday morning. A total of three buildings have damage. Crews responded to White River Drive in the River Oaks area around 1:35 a.m. A second alarm was sent out. The department tweeted around 3:30...
WECT

First Alert Forecast: distant Ian to bring impacts late this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the recent shot of cool air now exhausted, your First Alert Forecast opens with a toasty Monday across the Cape Fear Region with sun-fueled high temperatures deep into the 80s to locally around 90. A front will orchestrate a slight downturn in temperatures through Tuesday and Wednesday - and you might notice another drop in humidity by then, too. Though showers are unlikely in this particular transition, more substantial rain chances are certainly on the horizon courtesy a tropical system: Ian.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
OAK ISLAND, NC
cfcc.edu

Free from addiction, CFCC student pursues lifelong goals

September is National Recovery Month. Many students have experienced or witnessed the struggles of alcoholism, drug abuse, or gambling addiction. Yet through counseling, rehab, and dedication, many have recovered and regained their lives. We’d like to share the story of one such student. High Fidelity. From a young age,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: watching T.S. Ian, temps rebuild at home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! As we start the new week highs will soar deep into the 80s Monday with higher humidity expected. Temperatures will trend down for the rest of the week and tropical moisture from Ian will raise rain chances late in the week. Ocean water temperatures...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy