Suspect captured after chase ends with crash in Bay View

Related
Police identify man killed in Essex violent attack
ESSEX, Md. -- Baltimore County Police identified the victim of a violent attack Thursday morning in Essex as Andrew Miller, a 27-year-old man.Police found him on a routine patrol around 6 a.m. on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. They noticed a man laying down on the sidewalk. Once police got out of their car and got to the victim, "they noticed the individual had suffered substantial trauma to the upper body." Miller was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ and said...
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Burglary in Applecross
The New Castle County Division of Police, Criminal Investigations Section, Property Squad, is currently investigating a residential burglary in the community of Applecross. (Wilmington, Del.-19807) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 10:30 p.m., New Castle County Police responded to the 200 block of S. Ashview Lane (Applecross) for the report of a burglary investigation.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify homicide victim found with trauma in Essex
ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police homicide detectives have identified the victim found with trauma from an Essex homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Andrew S. Miller was found by an officer who was patrolling the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. The officer said he found Miller with "trauma"...
Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred Friday morning in Lancaster County. The victim claims an aggressive drive pointed a gun at him, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The alleged incident occurred at 7:33 a.m. in the area of Clay School Road...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murder spans two hours, two locations
Police say the same man spotted by a witness being assaulted & abducted in Hanover turned up later dead inside a burning car in Baltimore.
Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car
UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
wfmd.com
Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Mt. Airy
The investigation is continuing. Frederick, Md (KM) One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Mount Airy area Friday morning. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says Linda Lantz, 79, of Westminster was operating her Toyota Corolla along Harrisville Road. She attempted to cross at the intersection with Woodville Road without stopping at the stop sign. Her vehicle was struck by a box truck in the middle of the intersection.
wnav.com
Baltimore Cop Accused of Murdering his Son in Anne Arundel County Will be Tried by Judge
A 35-year-old police officer from Baltimore has chosen to have a judge hear his case as opposed to a jury trial. Eric Glenn Banks Jr is accused of killing his 15-year-old stepson Dasan Jones after the teen's body was found hidden in an upstairs loft at a Curtis Bay townhome in July 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint
(Bear, Del.-19701) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 9:20 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Walls Way for a gun violation. Officers arrived on scene and began a property check of the area. The search revealed multiple shell casings on County Road. There were no...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted fugitive arrested after standoff in Cherry Hill, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fugitive featured on Maryland's Most Wanted was arrested after a standoff in south Baltimore, according to police. Police took 36-year-old Ricardo Cure Jr., into custody early this afternoon. He faces attempted murder charges after stabbing a coworker with a knife in April of 2022, according to investigators.
WBOC
Delaware Pair Arrested on Drug, Weapon Charges After Police Chase
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Two people are facing numerous drug and weapon charges following a police chase that started in Milton and ended in Rehoboth Beach. Police said that shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, a trooper on patrol in the Milton area observed a Nissan Altima traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Coastal Highway north of Cave Neck Road.
fox5dc.com
Guests robbed at gunpoint, assaulted at hotel near BWI airport: police
LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities say three guests were robbed and one was assaulted by a person armed with a gun Thursday night at a hotel near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officers say the attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites BWI Airport in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dies in Essex stabbing
BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was stabbed in Essex Thursday morning, Baltimore County police said. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue around 6 a.m. where they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident
Feds charge man for obstructing grand jury investigating Meiko Locksley murder
A man faces federal charges for allegedly obstructing a grand jury investigating the 2017 death of Meiko Locksley.
Police investigating after man was found dead on sidewalk in Essex
Baltimore County Police is investigating what led to one man's death early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue in Essex.
LA Woman Busted In Maryland Running Elaborate Lottery Scheme In Montgomery County
A California woman has been arrested after running an elaborate lottery scheme that stole money from Maryland residents, authorities say. Daisy Castillo Badillo, 54, allegedly stole at least $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident after the scam this April, according to Montgomery County Police. Detectives say that on the afternoon...
Two people in custody as Baltimore County police investigate suspicious device at school, motel
BALTIMORE -- Two people are in police custody after a suspicious device was found in a car near Pine Grove Middle School in Baltimore County.The Baltimore County Police Department announced the arrests on Tuesday night. Authorities said they arrested one person in connection to the suspicious package near the school and another in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court. Chopper 13 caught video of police focusing on a box outside one of the hotel rooms at the Rodeway Inn on Whitehead Court.The suspicious device forced two Baltimore County schools to be evacuated. There was no threat to the community at that...
Chester County Teen Carjacked At Gunpoint In Shopping Center Parking Lot, Police Say
A Chester County teenager escaped injury when he was carjacked at gunpoint Monday, Sept. 19, authorities said. Two armed men got inside the young driver's vehicle and stole his belongings, before taking his car in the parking lot of the Devon Square Shopping Center around 5:15 p.m., Tredyffrin Township police said.
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Crash Involving Pick-up Truck into A Home
The New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck into a home. (Wilmington, Del.-19808) On Thursday (9/22), at approximately 9:40 a.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Cranhill Drive for the report of a vehicle into a home. Officers...
Nottingham MD
Two suspects arrested in connection with suspicious package found at Carney school
—— CARNEY, MD—Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a suspicious package that was found at Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers arrested one person in connection with the incident. During the evacuation of the school, the Baltimore County Police Department worked...
Cecil Whig
Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.comhttps://www.cecildaily.com/
Comments / 2