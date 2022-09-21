Read full article on original website
Greene County Farm Bureau Continues Ag on the Farm Day Tradition
Greene County Farm Bureau recently hosted its 28th Annual Ag Day with local fourth graders. On September 13th, 111 fourth graders went through ten agriculture-related stations on Connor and Cale Juergensen’s family farm near the Churdan area. The stations included drones, pigs, biofuels, Ag in the Classroom, farm safety, sheep, conservation and cover crops, corn, cow/calves and ag finances. All of the stations were led by several volunteers from ag organizations and businesses.
Midwest Behavioral Health and Iowa House Incorporated Sponsors First-Ever 5K Fundraiser
A non-profit organization is hosting its second-ever fundraising event next month in Greene County. Midwest Behavioral Health and Iowa House Incorporated in Jefferson Owner Megan Ball says they are hosting a 5K on October 1st at Spring Lake Park. “That 5K is called ‘Both Feet In’ because when it comes...
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will review an illustrative map from NationalGrid Renewables as part of a setback discussion regarding their solar panel project they want to install near Grand Junction, then they will continue to have a code of ordinances review before setting a public hearing on the topic. The Board will then consider for approval a beer permit for Paton Pit Stop and a further discussion with the Greene County Engineer about equipment purchases for the 2024 fiscal year.
DOT Road Project on Highway 169 North of Adel
Heads up for motorists who use Highway 169 north of Adel. The Iowa Department of Transportation has crews doing a road construction project on Highway 169 from Highway 44 to US Highway 6, north of Adel. There will be intermittent lane closures with flaggers and pilot cars directing traffic. Additionally, there is a width limit while the project is ongoing to ten feet across. Work will be done from 7am-7pm during the weekdays until November 17th.
City of Dexter Under a Water Emergency
A Dallas County city is under a water emergency. The City of Dexter has implemented its stage four mandate of a water emergency. This means that residents can’t use water for outdoor irrigation of vegetation, restaurants are prohibited from serving water to customers unless the customer specifically requests it, refilling of swimming pools and spas is prohibited, washing vehicles and other types of mobile equipment that are not done on commercial lots is prohibited, among other restrictions that can be found below.
City of Dexter Updates Information on Water Main Break
The City of Dexter has updated its water main break situation. According to a press release from the City, repairs to a water main break will be delayed until Monday. However, the temporary repairs are working as expected and the water is currently safe for use and consumption. Residents are to remain in the Stage 4 of its water conservation plan and once the rest of the repairs are made and water flow is fully restored, the city will be under a boil order. Additionally, all rural water connections will be without water until repairs are completely made.
Bagley Fire Department Serving The Community Tomorrow
A local Guthrie County Fire Department will continue to serve the community a meal for a free will donation tomorrow . The Bagley Fire Department is hosting a pancake breakfast at their Fire Station on Sunday from 6am until 1pm. The fundraiser will serve pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, milk or orange juice. All proceeds will fund new equipment for the Bagley Fire Department along with other needs.
Robbins and Petersen win at Night of Conflict
An elite high school wrestling event called Night of Conflict was held at Long Lines Arena in Sioux City on Saturday. Greene County High School seniors McKinley Robbins and Kale Petersen both represented Sebolt Wrestling Academy of Jefferson and both won their matches. Robbins won a 16-5 major decision over Cadyn Wild of Davenport Assumption and Petersen topped Max Riggins of Bondurant-Farrar, 7-1.
Ram cross-country ran at R-S Thursday
Greene County cross-country has had four meets this season and two of them have been in the three previous days. The Rams were at Story City yesterday for the Roland-Story Norsemen Invitational. Coach Jeff Lamoureux’s boys’ team finished seventh in a 12 team field while the girls did not have enough runners for a team score.
Perry’s Andemichael Setting the Pace For Bluejays
Perry sophomore Yonas Andemichael is leading the Bluejay runners with an impressive 5k time of 18:30.84. The youngster has been a top 15 placer in each meet this season. Thad Stewart is enjoying a solid freshman season with a season best time of 19:56.56. Julian Guzman has a 19:27.66, Gannon Meis a 20:31.79 and Owen Myers a 20:51.24.
Radio Iowa Football Poll Released for Week of September 19
Perry’s specific district continued to flex the muscle Monday in the recent release of the Radio Iowa football poll. Four of the six teams in Perry’s district 4A, District 5 are ranked. Bondurant Farrar is 4th, Carlisle is 5th, Indianola 7th and Norwalk 8th. Perry will play all four of those teams along with Boone over the next five weeks.
Perry Football Bracing For Brutal Stretch of Schedule
The Perry football team is bracing for the most difficult stretch of games this season in the next few weeks. It all starts Friday night at Dewey Field when 7th ranked Indianola visits Perry. The game will mark a stretch of four ranked opponents in Iowa’s second largest class over the next five weeks.
Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum Quilt Walk Coming Up
The Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum will display beautiful quilts tomorrow. The Quilt Walk will show a collection of historical quilts from the museum and they will show both old and new quilts from the residents of Guthrie County. This is a free-will donation fundraiser with refreshments for the...
Reminder: Light Up the Knight is Today with St. Patrick’s in Perry
A reminder that tonight is a special event for a school in Perry. Students, parents, families and staff of St. Patrick’s School are invited to Light Up the Knight tonight at Dewey Field. Organizer Jody Lutterman says their event begins at 5pm with several games for kids and adults alike with a bounce house, inflatable human balls and horses, along with a blaze pod which are like a Whack-A-Mole game. A $5 meal will also be served with a pork loin sandwich, chips and a bottle of water. Then at 7:30pm everyone will light up their different glow items and walk around the track.
Perry Lutheran Homes Highlights Employees with Awards
It was a day of celebration Thursday for the Perry Lutheran Homes at Eden Acres Campus in Perry. A number of awards were distributed including the Distinguished LeadingAge Iowa Excellence in Leadership Award. Tonya Swank is the Director of Guest Experience at Perry Lutheran Homes and was presented with the award after her 23 years of exemplary service.
Dallas County Supervisors to Recognize Several County Employees
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday. The Board will recognize several county employees for their years of service, ranging from 5 to 25 years. The Board will also hear an update on the county administrative building project. They will consider for approval a right of way purchase agreement and a local road safety plan pledge from the secondary roads department, a federal procurement policy, a financial policy and a cell phone policy, along with setting a public hearing date for the first reading to amend an ordinance for the Chapter 40 floodplain development. Additionally, the Board will discuss and possibly take action on the standard election American Rescue Plan Act funds project.
St. Pat’s in Perry’s Light Up the Knight is Tomorrow
An annual event for one school in Perry is happening tomorrow that is a culmination of a three week fundraiser. St. Patrick’s School is hosting its Light Up the Knight at Dewey Field tomorrow. Organizer Jody Lutterman tells Raccoon Valley Radio the event starts at 5pm with a $5 meal of pork loin sandwiches, chips and a bottle of water, along with a bounce house and other inflatables such as a human-sized inflatable ball, inflatable horses and blaze pods that are like a Whack-A-Mole game. Then starting at 7:30pm will be when everyone lights up their items that they either donated for during the fundraiser or purchased that evening and will walk around the track.
Reminder: Stuart’s Best Of The Block BBQ Kicks Continues Today
Stuart’s Best of the Block BBQ carries on today with not just a meat competition but other family friendly activities. The cook off is designed to have an Iowa BBQ Society sanctioned backyard style BBQ competition with family friendly events to raise charitable funds and support local Small Businesses in the downtown Stuart business district while providing fun activities for all attendees. The events will continue today with a bags tournament at noon, 3pm there will be awards for the bbq competition and from 7 to 10pm there will be live music entertainment and a karaoke competition.
7th Ranked Indianola Shuts Down Perry
Indianola defeated Perry 49-0 in a light rain Friday night at Dewey Field. The 7th ranked Indians took advantage of excellent field position in the first half in building a 28-0 lead at the intermission. Bennett Brueck was a very efficient 7-9 in the first half with three touchdowns and one interception. The Indians started every single drive on the Perry side of the field in the first half.
Perry Youth Football to Showcase Season Tomorrow
Tomorrow youth football is invading Dewey Field in Perry. Perry Youth Football third and fourth graders are playing at 10am, followed by the fifth grade game at 11:15am and then the sixth graders at 12:30pm. Perry Youth Football is part of the Iowa Developmental Youth Football League, which includes member schools Dallas Center-Grimes, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn, Carroll, Johnston, Norwalk and Waukee Northwest.
