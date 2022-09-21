An annual event for one school in Perry is happening tomorrow that is a culmination of a three week fundraiser. St. Patrick’s School is hosting its Light Up the Knight at Dewey Field tomorrow. Organizer Jody Lutterman tells Raccoon Valley Radio the event starts at 5pm with a $5 meal of pork loin sandwiches, chips and a bottle of water, along with a bounce house and other inflatables such as a human-sized inflatable ball, inflatable horses and blaze pods that are like a Whack-A-Mole game. Then starting at 7:30pm will be when everyone lights up their items that they either donated for during the fundraiser or purchased that evening and will walk around the track.

