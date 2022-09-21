ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Liberty News

Flames Continue Fall Slate at Folds of Honor Collegiate

The Flames will continue their four-event fall golf schedule this upcoming week when Liberty participates in the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate. The three-day, 54-hole event gets underway on Monday morning at the American Dunes Golf Club (par 72, 7,213 yards) in Grand Haven, Mich. American Dunes Golf Club is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Pair of Liberty Players Reach Quarterfinals at Elon Invitational

Two Liberty players, Zion Heaven and Thando Longwe-Smit, both won their opening round singles matches on day one of the Elon Invitational, Friday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Heaven and Longwe-Smit will both compete in tomorrow’s quarterfinal round of their respective flights. Both Flames players improved to 4-0 in...
ELON, NC
Liberty News

Fourth Quarter Push Gives Liberty Win Over Akron

A key defensive stop and a one-yard rushing touchdown by Dae Dae Hunter with under five minutes remaining gave Liberty the cushion it needed in a 21-12 win over Akron, Saturday night, at Williams Stadium. After taking a 14-0 lead just over 15 minutes into the game, the Flames struggled...
AKRON, OH
Liberty News

Longwe-Smit, Thomas-Smith Win 2 Matches Apiece on Day 2 of Elon Invite

Liberty Flames men’s tennis players Thando Longwe-Smit and Deji Thomas-Smith won two matches apiece on the second day of competition at the Elon Fall Invitational, Saturday. Longwe-Smit’s two victories came in the quarterfinals and semifinals at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Flames redshirt junior will play for a championship in the Gold singles flight, Sunday. Meanwhile, Thomas-Smith’s triumphs came in the consolation bracket of the Maroon singles draw. The Liberty junior will play in a backdraw title match on Sunday morning.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

No. 16 Liberty Earns 4-0 Road Shutout Victory at No. 9 UConn

No. 16 Liberty earned a 4-0 road shutout victory over No. 9 Connecticut in BIG EAST Conference action, Friday afternoon at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex. The Lady Flames improve to 5-3 on the season and stay unbeaten in conference play at 2-0. The Huskies drop to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Rachel DeRuby Nets Game-Winner at Jacksonville State

Liberty picked up its first road win during conference play as the Lady Flames defeated Jacksonville State, 1-0, Thursday night to improve to 6-3-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the ASUN. Liberty remains unbeaten during conference play and are tied for the top spot in the ASUN Conference. Scoring Summary. 2’...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Liberty News

Liberty Rolls to ASUN-Opening 3-0 Sweep Over Queens

Liberty opened its ASUN schedule with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-18) sweep over conference newcomer Queens, Friday at Liberty Arena. The Lady Flames (8-5) have won their conference opener for the fourth time in the last five years as members of the ASUN Conference. The Royals fall to 5-9, 0-1 in ASUN play.
LYNCHBURG, VA
