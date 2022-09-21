ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

FGCU Edges Liberty 2-1

The FGCU Ospreys held off a late charge by the Liberty Flames for a 2-1 victory Friday evening at Pickering Field. Liberty forward Luke Eberle scored his team-leading third goal of the season to give Flames a 1-0 advantage early in the second half. However, the host Eagles rebounded with two unanswered goals midway through the second half to take the lead.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Pair of Liberty Players Reach Quarterfinals at Elon Invitational

Two Liberty players, Zion Heaven and Thando Longwe-Smit, both won their opening round singles matches on day one of the Elon Invitational, Friday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Heaven and Longwe-Smit will both compete in tomorrow’s quarterfinal round of their respective flights. Both Flames players improved to 4-0 in...
ELON, NC
Liberty News

No. 16 Liberty Earns 4-0 Road Shutout Victory at No. 9 UConn

No. 16 Liberty earned a 4-0 road shutout victory over No. 9 Connecticut in BIG EAST Conference action, Friday afternoon at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex. The Lady Flames improve to 5-3 on the season and stay unbeaten in conference play at 2-0. The Huskies drop to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Lynchburg named to list of top 25 college towns, cities

Lynchburg was named alongside the likes of Ann Arbor (University of Michigan), Athens (University of Georgia), Eugene (University of Oregon), and Chapel Hill (University of North Carolina) and others as college communities with charm. The site said Liberty contributes to nearly a quarter of the city’s population and called Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA

