Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberty News
FGCU Edges Liberty 2-1
The FGCU Ospreys held off a late charge by the Liberty Flames for a 2-1 victory Friday evening at Pickering Field. Liberty forward Luke Eberle scored his team-leading third goal of the season to give Flames a 1-0 advantage early in the second half. However, the host Eagles rebounded with two unanswered goals midway through the second half to take the lead.
Liberty News
Pair of Liberty Players Reach Quarterfinals at Elon Invitational
Two Liberty players, Zion Heaven and Thando Longwe-Smit, both won their opening round singles matches on day one of the Elon Invitational, Friday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Heaven and Longwe-Smit will both compete in tomorrow’s quarterfinal round of their respective flights. Both Flames players improved to 4-0 in...
Liberty News
Flames Take to Road for Matches at FGCU on Friday; Longwood on Tuesday
The Flames take to the road for two matches. Friday, Liberty will face the FGCU Ospreys in an ASUN Conference match. Tuesday, Liberty will take the short trip up the road to Farmville, Va., for a non-conference contest with Longwood. The Flames fell in the closing minutes against No. 21...
Liberty News
Lady Flames’ veterans look to bond quickly with newcomers at Fusion tournament in Axton
Liberty University’s women’s ultimate team will open its fall season by traveling to the Smith River Sports Complex in Axton, Va., site of the spring Atlantic Coast Regional Championships, to compete in Saturday’s and Sunday’s Fusion Tournament. The event will feature teams from as far away...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberty News
Handy can eclipse 500-win mark at Liberty when Flames host Mountaineers on Friday
Currently ranked second among active coaches at the ACHA Division I level, Liberty University men’s hockey Head Coach Kirk Handy doesn’t put much stock in the possibility of surpassing the 500-win mark when the Flames face West Virginia University on Friday night at the LaHaye Ice Center. “That’s...
Liberty News
No. 16 Liberty Earns 4-0 Road Shutout Victory at No. 9 UConn
No. 16 Liberty earned a 4-0 road shutout victory over No. 9 Connecticut in BIG EAST Conference action, Friday afternoon at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex. The Lady Flames improve to 5-3 on the season and stay unbeaten in conference play at 2-0. The Huskies drop to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Liberty News
Lynchburg named to list of top 25 college towns, cities
Lynchburg was named alongside the likes of Ann Arbor (University of Michigan), Athens (University of Georgia), Eugene (University of Oregon), and Chapel Hill (University of North Carolina) and others as college communities with charm. The site said Liberty contributes to nearly a quarter of the city’s population and called Lynchburg...
Liberty News
Liberty nursing students recognized for emergency actions, life-saving discovery
Three Liberty University School of Nursing (LUSON) students recently put the skills they’re learning to use in an unforeseen, but divinely orchestrated way at the scene of a car crash. Driving through rain on a rural road after a Sunday trip to Natural Bridge, Va., earlier this month, junior...
Comments / 0