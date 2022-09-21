The FGCU Ospreys held off a late charge by the Liberty Flames for a 2-1 victory Friday evening at Pickering Field. Liberty forward Luke Eberle scored his team-leading third goal of the season to give Flames a 1-0 advantage early in the second half. However, the host Eagles rebounded with two unanswered goals midway through the second half to take the lead.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO