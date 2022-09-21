ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville.com

Danielle’s Louisville (9.23.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Felicia’s Louisville (9.21.22)

LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died several days after he was fatally shot on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Kieran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man walking on railroad tracks struck by train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a train in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of E. Chestnut and Wenzel on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train. They found an injured man who had been hit while walking on the tracks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Travel Maven

5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Indiana is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves covered in crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
#Louisville Magazine#Schnitzelburg
wdrb.com

23-year-old woman found shot and killed in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a woman "obviously deceased" just after noon Sept. 21 on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road. On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, died of a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide case.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Travel Maven

Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Wave 3

20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Kieran Faulkner, 20, of Louisville, has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to the 3700 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
LOUISVILLE, KY

