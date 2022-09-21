Read full article on original website
Tropical Depression Nine – UPDATE #1 – 9/23/2022
University of Florida officials are actively monitoring Tropical Depression Nine. While much remains unknown about the projected storm’s path, here’s what we know today:. South and Central Florida were added to the forecast cone as of Friday. This means that while the projected storm’s exact trajectory remains uncertain, the National Hurricane Center predicts some portions of the Florida peninsula could be affected within four to five days.
Florida Land Steward Update, September 23, 2022
Agricultural producers and landowners in Florida are encouraged to apply to participate in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) by September 30, 2022 for the program’s current funding cycle. Through this voluntary conservation program, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) can provide agricultural producers and landowners with financial resources and one-on-one assistance to plan and implement improvements, or conservation practices that address resource concerns.
Predicting Florida’s Weather with Persimmon Seed
I often wonder how folks could predict the coming winter weather PRIOR to our modern technologies. According to early folklore, it was the persimmon seed that was used for the forecast. As the saying goes, if you slice the seed in half, it will display either an image of a fork, knife, or a spoon on the inside.
UF/IFAS St. Lucie Ag-Extension Fall Festival offers plants, petting zoo, programs and more
Looking for a fall event that goes beyond the traditional pumpkin patch?. Mark your calendars for the UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie Ag-Extension Fall Festival set for Saturday, October 15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day’s line-up offers a variety of activities including a mega plant sale, a 4-H petting...
Crunchy or smooth? The Peanut Butter Challenge accepts them all
The Peanut Butter Challenge, an annual jar collection for local food pantries led by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and is set to spread statewide again in the month of October. . Donors can give unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars...
Simple things you can do to prepare for a Hurricane.
Hurricane Preparedness- Most residents in Florida are very familiar with the word hurricane. How we choose to respond can range from excitement for weather enthusiast or to sheer disdain with the thought of constant rain showers, high winds, downed power lines, trees and possible structural damage to your property or home. No matter where you lie in the spectrum being prepared is the best option to making the next hurricane painless as possible. The following steps will help prepare you and your family when the next hurricane, tropical storm or tropical depression arrive.
