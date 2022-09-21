Read full article on original website
komando.com
A hacker’s secret weapon: Your reused passwords – Why now is the time to stop this bad practice
How many sites and services do you keep accounts with? Between shopping, banking, apps, work and social media, do you have 20 accounts? Or perhaps more than 100? Tap or click here for 10 tips to secure your accounts with strong passwords. We hope you’re not using the same password...
2K warns customers: Don't trust recent support emails, don't click on links
The 2K Games support platform was hijacked and used to send players malicious links.
Google servers could get your passwords if you use enhanced spell check in Chrome
Google Chrome is filled to the brim with useful features, like spell check. Other than the standard spell check, Chrome also offers “enhanced spell check.” When you want to enable it, Google notes that whatever you type in the browser will be sent to the company’s servers to run it through advanced grammar and style algorithms. This already makes clear that you probably shouldn’t enable it when you’re concerned about data security, and an investigation has confirmed exactly this. Under certain circumstances, your passwords and usernames could be sent to Google's spell-checking servers during login processes.
Watch out for phishing emails from 2K Games Support, it was hacked
When it rains, it pours: Still reeling from a GTA 6 leak over the weekend, Take-Two got nailed with another data breach. This time it was subsidiary 2K Games taking the hit when a hacker accessed an internal support account and began sending out official 2K emails with links to a phishing website. It is still unclear if Take-Two has contained the intrusion and how many customers were affected, but the entire 2K support division is shut down until further notice.
laptopmag.com
2K customer support has been hacked: Reset your passwords now!
2K Games' customer support account was breached by an unauthorized third party that illegally accessed its credentials. A vendor that assists users on 2K's platforms was forced to send some customers a link that could compromise their email accounts, account passwords, banking, and more. 2K Support sent out a tweet...
Warning for MILLIONS of Ring Doorbell owners over terrifying burglary tactic
THIEVES have found a devious way to circumvent the Ring Doorbell security system. The home protection camera reportedly has a weakness that can easily be exploited by a tech-savvy crook. Ring Doorbells work via wifi and will fail to transmit recordings if disconnected from its wireless network. Thieves could use...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Mobile banking apps reportedly leaked thousands of digital fingerprints
Five unnamed mobile banking apps using the same third-party AI-based digital identity SDK may have leaked over 300,000 biometric digital fingerprints, according to a report (opens in new tab) by researchers at Symantec. Outsourcing the digital identity and authentication component of an app is a common development pattern according to...
PC Magazine
Meta Sued for Tracking iOS Users Even If They've Opted Out
Meta is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims it developed a secret work-around for Apple's privacy rules on iOS, allowing it to collect personal data without consent. Last year, Apple changed the rules for iOS app developers by forcing them to ask a user's permission before their apps are...
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
TechCrunch
Amazon’s latest challenger is China’s online dollar store Pinduoduo
The company’s overseas shopping app, called Temu, briefly claimed the top spot of Android shopping apps in the U.S. in mid-September before dipping to No. 15 this week, according to app analytics platform Data.ai. The rankings indicate new downloads, so it’s hard to gauge the app’s user retention and activeness.
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hotspot Password on Samsung?
A mobile hotspot is one of the effective mediums to share your internet connection with others. When you turn on the Hotspot, your device will be visible on other’s Wi-Fi settings. However, people can’t connect to your network unless they know your device’s hotspot passwords. The device’s...
How to delete your Facebook account
There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
makeuseof.com
Hackers Take Over Microsoft Exchange Servers with OAuth Apps
Multiple cloud tenants hosting Microsoft Exchange servers have been compromised by malicious actors using OAuth apps to spread spam. On September 23, 2022, it was stated in a Microsoft Security blog post that the attacker "threat actor launched credential stuffing attacks against high-risk accounts that didn’t have multi-factor authentication (MFA) enabled and leveraged the unsecured administrator accounts to gain initial access".
Uber hack challenges popular login security practices
Cybercriminals' aggressive targeting of smartphones is weakening the crux of many organizations' security procedures: text-based, multifactor authentication (MFA). The big picture: Experts have long warned that authentication protocols that rely only on sending a code to someone's phone to confirm their identity are easily manipulated. Driving the news: Uber said...
LinkedIn Smart Links are being used to send users to phishing sites
Cybercriminals are targeting businesspeople with an elaborate phishing attack aimed at stealing sensitive data (opens in new tab), including credit card and other payment information, researchers have found. The attack also abuses a premium LinkedIn feature called Smart Link, which allows users of the social media site to send more...
Google Chrome bug could let dodgy websites mess with your clipboard
The current, live version of Google Chrome - version 104 - saw the introduction of a bug that could compromise your sensitive data. Normally, clipboard writing event must be approved by a user, however the bug, found by security expert Jeff Johnson (opens in new tab), has been found to have removed this requirement.
Amazon Made It Easier to Report Phishing Emails
If you’re like most people who actively use the internet, you’ve probably received dozens (and dozens!) of suspicious emails from a source claiming to be Amazon. In the email, you were likely warned that your Amazon account has been frozen or that an issue arose while processing a recent payment.
How to activate an eSIM on every major US carrier
ESim cards haven't become mainstream yet, but thanks to Apple removing the SIM card slot from the iPhone 14, physical SIM cards are likely seeing their last days. While none of the Android manufacturers have followed suit, it's possible to activate and use an eSIM on all the major U.S. carriers (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile). All the best Android phones are compatible with eSIM, so read on if you're ready for the switch.
Business Insider
There was an error connecting to the Apple ID server: 7 ways to troubleshoot
You might see an error when connecting to the Apple ID server, which lets you access Apple's various online services. These are essential steps for many online services, but you can restart your phone, check your internet, or reset your phone's network settings. Here are seven of the best ways...
