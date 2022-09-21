ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade

Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Justin Herbert, Alvin Kamara NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 3

The 48-hour watch over Justin Herbert's injury status is on. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Herbert appeared to be in significant pain in Week 2 after suffering a rib injury in the second half...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Khalil Herbert's Bears Fantasy Impact After David Montgomery's Injury vs. Texans

Many fantasy football managers just got their wish with Khalil Herbert taking over as the Chicago Bears' No. 1 running back. Herbert's promotion comes after David Montgomery was doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of a knee injury, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. In Montgomery's absence, Herbert ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Bleacher Report

Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

With two primetime games left to come in Week 3 of the NFL season, it's been an interesting ride for fantasy managers. While many of Week 3's top scorers were the usual suspects—Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews, anyone?—there were plenty of fresh faces in the top scoring lists after Sunday's late afternoon game window.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Believed to Have Sprained Ankle Injury; Will Undergo MRI

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That news comes after Mike Giardi of NFL Network previously reported Jones...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Julio Jones
Bleacher Report

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' Cleaning Up Offensive Mistakes: 'It Starts with Me'

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had the high-powered offense we're used to seeing, but star quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't making any excuses for the team's slow start. Mahomes told reporters after Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that he doesn't think chemistry issues with his new wide receivers are causing the offensive struggles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Report: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Hires Jerry Rosburg to Help with Game Management

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant to help with game management, according to Mike Klis of 9News. "Rosburg had been with the Broncos all week, observing practices and talking with personnel while his specific role and contract were being finalized. The hiring was finalized late Friday afternoon in time for Rosburg to assist Hackett for the game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High."
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 3 Results

When Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is complete, only one team will have an 0-3 record. And it's not the type of team you'd expect to be in that position early in the year. The Las Vegas Raiders have been playing close contests, with each of their first three games being decided by six or fewer points. However, they've been on the losing end of all three, including the 24-22 road defeat against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Chargers' Rashawn Slater Reportedly Out for Season After Ruptured Biceps Injury

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after rupturing his biceps tendon, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Slater was forced to exit Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after logging 34 total snaps. Only three games into...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Bucs#Href Https Twitter Com#The Buffalo Bills#The Green Bay Packers#Acl
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Texas' Bijan Robinson Gets Heisman, NFL Hype Despite OT Fumble vs. Texas Tech

Texas running back Bijan Robinson continued his phenomenal 2022 season by amassing 123 total yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech on Saturday. Unfortunately, Robinson lost a fumble in overtime, and Texas Tech responded with a field goal for the 37-34 win. The late turnover proved to be the difference,...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 3 Win vs. Commanders

Entering this year, the Philadelphia Eagles had last started a season 3-0 in 2016. They also won each of their first three games in 2014. Yet, they missed the playoffs both times. Now, the team will be hoping that doesn't end up being the case again in 2022. The Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy