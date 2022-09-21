Read full article on original website
Fantasy Alert: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Likely to Debut Week 3 After Knee Injury Recovery
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to make his 2022 season debut on Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Dobbins missed the first two weeks of the season while nursing a knee injury. The news comes after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh...
Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade
Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
Justin Herbert, Alvin Kamara NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 3
The 48-hour watch over Justin Herbert's injury status is on. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Herbert appeared to be in significant pain in Week 2 after suffering a rib injury in the second half...
Khalil Herbert's Bears Fantasy Impact After David Montgomery's Injury vs. Texans
Many fantasy football managers just got their wish with Khalil Herbert taking over as the Chicago Bears' No. 1 running back. Herbert's promotion comes after David Montgomery was doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of a knee injury, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. In Montgomery's absence, Herbert ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Ken Dorsey's Meltdown After Bills' Loss to Dolphins Inspires Jokes from NFL Twitter
The Buffalo Bills fell back to earth Sunday following a blistering start in the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo suffered a 21-19 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a result that points to a new contender in the AFC East title race. Nobody took the...
Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
With two primetime games left to come in Week 3 of the NFL season, it's been an interesting ride for fantasy managers. While many of Week 3's top scorers were the usual suspects—Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews, anyone?—there were plenty of fresh faces in the top scoring lists after Sunday's late afternoon game window.
Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Believed to Have Sprained Ankle Injury; Will Undergo MRI
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That news comes after Mike Giardi of NFL Network previously reported Jones...
Dan Orlovsky Celebrates Jimmy Garoppolo Safety on Twitter: 'Never Been Happier'
Sunday brought freedom for Dan Orlovsky. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the back of the end zone as he dropped back to pass during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The result was a stunning safety that cut San Francisco's lead to 7-5. Orlovsky infamously did...
Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' Cleaning Up Offensive Mistakes: 'It Starts with Me'
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had the high-powered offense we're used to seeing, but star quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't making any excuses for the team's slow start. Mahomes told reporters after Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that he doesn't think chemistry issues with his new wide receivers are causing the offensive struggles.
Report: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Hires Jerry Rosburg to Help with Game Management
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant to help with game management, according to Mike Klis of 9News. "Rosburg had been with the Broncos all week, observing practices and talking with personnel while his specific role and contract were being finalized. The hiring was finalized late Friday afternoon in time for Rosburg to assist Hackett for the game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High."
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 3 Results
When Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is complete, only one team will have an 0-3 record. And it's not the type of team you'd expect to be in that position early in the year. The Las Vegas Raiders have been playing close contests, with each of their first three games being decided by six or fewer points. However, they've been on the losing end of all three, including the 24-22 road defeat against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Chargers' Rashawn Slater Reportedly Out for Season After Ruptured Biceps Injury
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after rupturing his biceps tendon, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Slater was forced to exit Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after logging 34 total snaps. Only three games into...
Tua Tagovailoa Not in Concussion Protocol, Status for Dolphins vs. Bengals TBD
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday he wasn't going to "assume" starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be able to play on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals as he deals with back and ankle injuries:. Mike McDaniel said Tua is sore right now, which they expected....
Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook day-to-day with shoulder injury
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is day-to-day with a shoulder injury, head coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday. Cook lost
Texas' Bijan Robinson Gets Heisman, NFL Hype Despite OT Fumble vs. Texas Tech
Texas running back Bijan Robinson continued his phenomenal 2022 season by amassing 123 total yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech on Saturday. Unfortunately, Robinson lost a fumble in overtime, and Texas Tech responded with a field goal for the 37-34 win. The late turnover proved to be the difference,...
Report: Chargers' Joey Bosa to Undergo Testing After Suffering Groin Injury
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will undergo testing to determine the severity of a groin injury that ruled him out for the remainder of Sunday's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news. Later, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that left tackle...
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 3 Win vs. Commanders
Entering this year, the Philadelphia Eagles had last started a season 3-0 in 2016. They also won each of their first three games in 2014. Yet, they missed the playoffs both times. Now, the team will be hoping that doesn't end up being the case again in 2022. The Eagles...
Russell Wilson Looks Bad but Broncos Remain Contenders in Shocking Start for AFC West
The AFC West is the NFL's version of a great movie trailer that gets everyone excited, only to be disappointed once the film begins. Expectations can ruin the actual experience. A supposed arms race took place this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams and signed Chandler Jones...
AP: NFL Pro Bowl Changes to Skills Events, Flag Game with Peyton Manning Overseeing
The NFL Pro Bowl as we knew it is no more. According to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, the NFL will replace its All-Star game with a weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, which will be known as "The Pro Bowl Games." "We think there's a real...
