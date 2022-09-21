ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran television presenter and beloved Play School host John Hamblin dies aged 87

By Ali Daher
 3 days ago

Veteran television presenter and beloved Play School host John Hamblin has died at age 87.

The ABC paid tribute to Hamblin's 'comedic timing and wit' in a statement Wednesday evening, and said he 'helped cement Play School as one of Australia's most cherished children's programs'.

Hamblin began his time on the iconic children's show in 1970s and soon became a fan favourite. He would go on to star in more than 350 episodes of the program, across a 30-year period.

Veteran television presenter and beloved Play School host John Hamblin (pictured) has died at age 87

He was known affectionately as 'Naughty John' during his run for his cheeky sense of humour and irreverent nature.

After his retirement from the show in 1999, Hamblin returned for a special guest appearance as part of Play School's 50th Anniversary special in 2016.

Jennifer Collins, ABC Director Entertainment & Specialist, said in a statement: 'John was an unforgettable presenter whose comedic timing and wit helped cement Play School as one of Australia's most cherished children's programs,'

'John had a wicked sense of humour and was not afraid of a double-entendre. His presence always managed to keep both our toddler target audience and their parents equally engaged with the show.

'I would like to extend my condolences to John's family at this sad time.'

The ABC paid tribute to John's 'comedic timing and wit' in a statement Wednesday evening, and said he 'helped cement Play School as one of Australia's most cherished children's programs'. Pictured alongside Benita Collings (left)
John began his time on the iconic children's show in 1970s and soon became a fan favourite. He would go on to star in more than 350 episodes of the program, across a 30-year period. Pictured: John in Play School's 50th Anniversary special in 2016 

Aside from his role in Play School, Hamblin was also an accomplished actor.

He had roles on Number 96, Class of '74, The Young Doctors and Case for the Defence in the '70s, and would go on to star on Sons and Daughters, All Saints and Love My Way.

He also memorably played Michael Chamberlain in the 1984 telemovie, The Disappearance of Azaria Chamberlain

He was known affectionately as 'Naughty John' during his run on the program for his cheeky sense of humour and irreverent nature 

The news of Hamblin's passing saw social media inundated with tributes.

'One of the best Play School presenters,' one person wrote on Facebook.

'Vale John Hamblin. We loved you, over multiple generations, in our family. Thanks for all your playful good humour,' a second posted to Twitter.

'An iconic part of my childhood and many others'. Thank you John Hamblin. Go well. ❤️' added a third.

The news of Hamblin's passing saw social media inundated with tributes 

'Thank you John Hamblin for your wonderful wit, love and joy in teaching young children, and for all the double entendres keeping the adults entertained at the same time,' commented another.

'This is breaking my heart a little bit. John Hamblin loomed large in my childhood,' said another.

John is survived by his children Emma and Myles.

'One of the best Play School presenters,' one person wrote on Facebook

