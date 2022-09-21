Read full article on original website
KIMT
Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase
Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
Courthouse News Service
No fault for fraud
BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana granted summary judgment to a bank on its client’s claims that the bank is liable for the fraudulent wire transfer of nearly $400,000 intended for a juice company that instead went to a foreign hacker. The bank lacked actual knowledge that the wire transfer misdescribed the beneficiary prior to the payment.
KIMT
Minnesota to lower flags to half-staff Sunday for fallen firefighters
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all U.S. and state flags at state buildings be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “We rely on our firefighters to respond quickly to emergencies and protect the people and property of Minnesota, and...
Courthouse News Service
Virginia becomes latest GOP-led state to launch election fraud unit
MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — On Friday morning, onetime election official Michele White sat near the back of a northern Virginia courtroom by her lonesome, no attorney to represent her for a hearing on felony corruption charges. White, 51, has been charged with corrupt conduct by an elections officer and...
Cortez Masto campaign digital director promoted Minnesota Freedom Fund that later bailed out accused murderer
The digital director for Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election campaign contributed to and helped promote the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund, which has a history of bailing out violent criminals. The Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), which raised millions of dollars to bail out protesters who were arrested in the...
Minnesota protects big hospitals, not patients
Demand for psychiatric beds has outstripped supply nationwide. “Every day is an emergency,” one hospital executive declared during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet nothing happens fast in Minnesota. When days count, state approval for health care investment is only months away. The process, called a...
fox9.com
Swatting calls at Minnesota schools came from same person, officials say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul police chief is short over 60 cops and suffering a sharp decline in candidates
The interim chief informed the city council on Wednesday that the St. Paul Police Department has 64 fewer officers than its authorized manpower and that finding new officers remains difficult. At the start of this month, 555 of the department’s 619 authorized officers were employed. 25 recruits are now undergoing...
Eight candidates now part of St. Paul police chief search
A chief of police search committee in St. Paul has narrowed down the candidate pool to eight, including six who are in the Saint Paul Police Department’s ranks and two external candidates. The city anticipates making the hire by late October.
Courthouse News Service
Arkansas weed vote
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court vacated a lower court’s decision not to certify the ballot title for a proposed constitutional amendment that could authorize adults’ possession and use of cannabis. The title is complete enough to convey an intelligible idea of the proposed amendment’s scope and import.
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
kvrr.com
Walz fights to give frontline bonus pay to Minnesotans working in other states
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Governor Tim Walz said, if elected to a second term, he will fight to allow Minnesotans working in other states to get frontline worker bonus pay. Walz’s original plan gave $1 billion to those workers and $1 billion to workers and businesses in the hospitality industry. That was modified by the Legislature. Only workers living in working in Minnesota for 120 hours between March 2020 and June 2021 are eligible for bonuses.
Courthouse News Service
Texas death row exoneree asks state justices to OK his federal lawsuit
AUSTIN, Texas (CN) — Alfred Brown spent a decade on Texas death row because a prosecutor framed him for the murder of a Houston policeman. For that injustice, the state is paying him $2 million. But his attorney argued Thursday that should not preclude him pursuing a federal civil rights lawsuit over his wrongful incarceration.
fox9.com
Carjacking, kidnapping suspect caught after photos posted on Facebook
(FOX 9) - After sharing photos of a suspect believed to be involved in an armed carjacking and kidnapping on its Facebook page, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against the man authorities think is responsible for the crimes. Raphael Nunn, 56, of St. Paul is charged...
Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
Courthouse News Service
Tesla counter sues California agency that alleged racial discrimination at Fremont plant
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Tesla Inc. countersued Thursday a California agency accusing the Silicon Valley auto giant of allowing and enabling widespread race discrimination at its Fremont assembly plant. The California Civil Rights Department (CRD) filed a petition Wednesday against Tesla alleging it failed to comply with its ongoing...
KEYC
Gov. Walz addresses public safety concerns
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz , the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, State Patrol, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Metro Transit discuss the state’s ongoing, increased public safety presence this morning. Gov. Walz said Minnesota has a very low tolerance for crime and safety is...
Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
