Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Toews, Kane, Domi, Hossa, More
As training camp gets underway for the Chicago Blackhawks, onlookers are that much closer to witnessing the reality of what this roster may — or may not — be capable of this season. While progress is most pivotal for a rebuild, whether Chicago’s 2022-23 lineup also finds a way to remain watchable is yet to be seen.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
NHL
Backstrom optimistic he'll return for Capitals this season after surgery
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Nicklas Backstrom is optimistic that he'll play for the Washington Capitals at some point this season after recovering from resurfacing surgery on his left hip, but there is no timetable for his return. "I'm going to start off by saying I'm pain free," the center said Thursday,...
NHL
Second Act: de Haan, Dzingel Hoping To Earn Another Shot With Canes
RALEIGH, NC. - They say the hockey world is a small one. Sometimes that means players having skated together before in juniors or the minors, coaches having worked together during a prior stop, but in the case of Ryan Dzingel and Calvin de Haan, it's returning to a team that they'd previously played for.
NHL
Chychrun still requesting trade from Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jakob Chychrun said he still wants to be traded from the Arizona Coyotes, but the 24-year-old defenseman remains on their roster with training camp set to open Thursday. Chychrun said he and the Coyotes agreed early last season it was best for each party that he be...
ESPN
Buffalo Sabres reward GM Kevyn Adams with contract extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Though his rebuilding job is far from complete, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams signed a contract extension on Wednesday, an indication that ownership believes he has the franchise pointed in the right direction. Terms of the extension were not revealed. Adams, who's in his third season...
NHL
5 things to watch at training camp
Blues Training Camp at Centene Community Ice Center is free and open to the public. Fans can attend practices at 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23. Another hockey season is upon us. The St. Louis Blues get back on the ice for training camp...
NHL
Räty Ready for the Next Step in Pro Journey
After helping Bridgeport to its first playoff series win since 2003, Aatu Räty hopes to make an impact in first full North American season. As Aatu Räty prepares for his first full professional season in North America, the Islanders' 2021 second-round pick said that his past - albeit brief - experience with the Bridgeport Islanders is invaluable.
NHL
Flyers season preview: Tortorella set to change culture, power play
DeAngelo expected to boost NHL-worst team with man-advantage. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers. Coach: John...
NHL
Thomas earns 87 overall rating on NHL 23
Blues forward joins Kyrou, Tarasenko among video game's top players. St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas has earned an 87 overall rating in the upcoming EA Sports NHL 23 video game. Rated out of 100, Thomas increased his rating by five points from the start of last year and joins...
NHL
Training Camp Schedule Released
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. Complimentary tickets are required for attendance, but are available at ticketmaster.com. The training camp schedule is as follows:
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 23.09.22
MacKenzie Weegar is settling in quickly with his new club. As MacKenzie Weegar entered his first scrum as a member of the Flames, the shock was apparent on his face. "I thought it was already playoffs," he joked, referring to the 20-odd members of the media waiting to talk to him after his second practice during training camp.
NHL
Kraken season preview: Beniers, Burakovsky bring bright future
Forwards should boost scoring; Grubauer needs to return to form. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Seattle Kraken.
NHL
Kings Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster and Schedule
63-Player Camp Opens Tomorrow, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. The LA Kings will have 63 players (37 forwards, 20 defensemen, 6 goaltenders) attending Training Camp, which begins tomorrow at Toyota Sports Performance Center and concludes on Oct. 10. All on-ice activity is open to the public and a complete roster can be found here.
NHL
10 stories, anecdotes and chirps as the Blue Jackets get back to action
CBJ players met with the media before the start of OhioHealth training camp Wednesday. Two days after the men in charge of the Blue Jackets chatted with the local media, the Blue Jackets had a player media day of sorts as 10 different CBJ players met with reporters Wednesday on the first day of OhioHealth training camp.
NHL
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
NHL
Bruins Announce Roster & Schedule for Preseason Game Against the Flyers
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for their preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on September 24. Forwards: John Beecher, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, A.J. Greer, Joona Koppanen, Jakub Lauko, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Tomas Nosek, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Eduards Tralmaks, Chris Wagner. Defensemen:...
NHL
Ducks to talk contracts with Zegras, Terry, Drysdale after season: report
Pending restricted free agents won't 'have a distraction,' GM says. The Anaheim Ducks will not discuss new contracts with Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale and Troy Terry until after this season, general manager Pat Verbeek said. Zegras, a forward, and Drysdale, a defenseman, each is entering the final season of a...
NHL
Ovechkin focusing on winning Stanley Cup again, not catching Howe
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin began his 18th NHL training camp Thursday not focused on the 21 goals he needs to score to catch Gordie Howe for second in NHL history, but thinking more about the number of chances he has left to win the Stanley Cup again with the Washington Capitals.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Höglander Might Benefit From Time in the AHL
The Vancouver Canucks opened training camp in Whistler on Thursday split into three groups balanced with veterans, rookies and prospects. After head coach Bruce Boudreau teased the fact that he would be unveiling line combinations that he could use on opening night, that’s exactly what fans saw when the players took to the ice at the Meadow Park Sports Centre at various times throughout the day.
