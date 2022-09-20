Effective: 2022-09-23 19:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain of up to 2 inches across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Verde River, Galloway Wash, Blue Wash, Indian Spring Wash and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO