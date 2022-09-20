Read full article on original website
csurams.com
Rams Fall On Ag Day to Sac State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Finally, first-half points from the offense. It's a start, but once again on Saturday, not a fast one for Colorado State. Down 21-3 midway through the second quarter to Sacramento State, the Rams slipped to 0-4 on a season where the injuries continue to mount and so does the frustration.
Rams Win With Epitome of a Clean Sweep
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Every coach in America loves a terminal hitter. Someone who can swing fast and hit a ball so hard it makes the hardwood ripple like a rock skipping across a crystal lake. Colorado State coach Tom Hilbert certainly does, and he's enjoyed more than a...
Updates from Ram Country: September 2022
Welcome back to "Updates from Ram Country," Ram fans!. Activity is ramping up, wins are in the record books, and it's almost time for our winter sports to begin their official practice seasons. Each year it seems like we have more and more to do, and that's a great sign of progress for our department.
