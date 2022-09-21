ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Hard Dough
2d ago

It's simple. If the documents were declassified, show the proper paperwork and evidence of following the process. If they were classified, what the hell were they doing unsecured in a former president's private home?

Suspekt Zer0
2d ago

Trump never has proof of anything- his only defense tactic is to make himself the victim by lying and complaining,while his minions go on tv, the internet and right wing outlets to spread his lies even further until it resonates enough that they buy it as "truth". He's always been a coward, a liar, a manipulator and deceiver, look back into the 70s,80s and 90s, hes always done things, got caught and offered nothing but lies and excuses, except that time in his life he didn't have a bunch of brainwashed right wing nutjobs to do his nasty work for him.

MSMisPOISON
2d ago

You guys may want to read the ACTUAL law on this. The simple act of him saying they were declassified is declassifying them. Nothing will come of this political stunt meant to distract voters pre midterms. It’s painfully obvious. If were such a priority why not do this 2 years ago?

Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
U.S. Department of Justice
Washington Examiner

Barr says juries view Durham investigation as supporting Trump, don't want to convict

WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General William Barr expressed skepticism that the prosecution of Igor Danchenko by special counsel John Durham will result in a conviction, saying the jury pool was likely hostile to any initiative seen as helping former President Donald Trump. In an interview with the Washington Examiner...
POTUS
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Special master deals major declassification blow to Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case with DOJ

Former President Donald Trump has been dealt a major blow by the special master in the Mar-a-Lago raid case. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was picked by Judge Aileen Cannon to be the special master last week, told the former president he must provide evidence of declassification or else he will have to assume the records seized by the FBI are indeed classified.
POTUS
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

