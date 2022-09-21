ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Reintroducing ‘Bandsplain,’ the Deepest Dive Into Your Favorite Musicians

Bandsplain is back, babe. And it’s now part of the Ringer Podcast Network. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, it’s hosted by Yasi Salek, your musical shaman and the internet’s preeminent reply-guy whisperer. Each week, Yasi and an expert guest go deep on your favorite artists’ entire catalog. (And we do mean their entire catalog.) It’s a journey—one that’s revelatory, cathartic, and most of all, fun.
MUSIC
Popculture

'SNL' Sets 'Top Gun: Maverick' Star as Season 48 Premiere Host

Saturday Night Live is embracing the Top Gun: Maverick hype with its season premiere. Although the movie has been in theaters since May, star Miles Teller has been tasked with hosting the Season 28 debut. NBC and SNL announced the first hosts and musical performers for the first three episodes of the season on Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Warner Bros. TV Developing Roller Skating Comedy ‘Rollin’ for HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions and Pharrell Williams’ i am OTHER have partnered on a new series for HBO Max. The half-hour, single-camera comedy, titled “Rollin,’” is in development under Hillman Grad’s overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. According to the official logline, the series centers on “an easily corruptible newbie skater and her ragtag rink crew who find drive and deliverance on the hardwood at an ATL skating rink known for its good music, food, vibes and stellar stunts. They soon discover that walking away from your past is easier said than done — but as all skaters learn, when...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Shadow and Bone Season 2: Wylan, Nikolai and More Arrive in New Teaser

“I’m a Sun Summoner,” Alina declares in a new teaser for Shadow and Bone Season 2. As part of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum on Saturday, the streamer unveiled a first look at the upcoming season, featuring Alina, Mal and more gearing up for the epic fight against Kirigan aka the Darkling. We also got our first glimpse at the incoming cast members, which includes The Witcher’s Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks; Patrick Gibson (The OA) as Nikolai Lantsov, the son of Ravkan king Alexander III with his own private fleet; Anna Leong Brophy (Traces, Ragdoll) as Tamar Kir-Bataar, a Heartrender and close...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Andor’ Season Premiere Instant Reactions

The Boys return to a galaxy far, far away and give their thoughts on the three-episode premiere of the highly anticipated new show Andor (05:24). They later discuss the character of Cassian, the characters he surrounds himself with, and what makes this show so special (34:08). Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Manifest Season 4: The Passengers' Death Date Looms in New Trailer

With the Death Date looming, Ben Stone and the rest of the passengers search for answers in the full trailer for Manifest’s final season. The sneak peek, which you can check out above, was revealed on Saturday as part of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum. Season 4 will be split into two 10-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering Friday, Nov. 4. Set two years after Grace’s brutal murder turned the Stone family’s lives upside down, the new season finds them “in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter Eden,” per the official synopsis....
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and How Controversy Impacts the Box Office

Matt is joined by David Herrin, founder of film research firm The Quorum, to discuss Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, and whether the media frenzy and off-screen controversy will affect its performance at the box office. They also look back on past films wrapped up in controversy and determine whether publicity leads to success or failure.
MOVIES
The Ringer

The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Fiasco

It’s the movie event of the fall, but not in a good way. Sean and Amanda break down all things Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde’s controversy-racked new thriller, and talk about the most scandalous productions in movie history (2:00). Then, Sean is joined by Brett Morgen, direct of the new David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream (1:05:00).
MOVIES
The Ringer

Survivor Series WarGames, Bray Wyatt Rumors, and ‘Grand Slam’ Preview

David and Kaz open the show discussing what to expect from Survivor Series now that we know we’ll be getting two WarGames matches on the card (02:00). Then, the guys discuss how the recent cryptic WWE videos could be pointing towards a huge Bray Wyatt return (37:00). Later, they preview Grand Slam and react to Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns (51:30).
WWE

