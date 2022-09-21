ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Okeechobee, FL
Osceola County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Yeehaw Junction, FL
Osceola County, FL
Accidents
click orlando

Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Titusville Fire Department, Brevard County Fire Rescue Extinguish Structural Blaze on Echo Drive

ABOVE VIDEO: Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a structure at 1665 Echo Drive in Titusville on Wednesday morning. BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire located at 1665 Echo Drive in Titusville on Wednesday morning.
TITUSVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Bus#Traffic Accident#Ems
Bay News 9

Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding if Tropical Depression Nine becomes a stronger storm and affects the area. Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Osceola County residents stocking, boarding up ahead of storm

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency management officials in Osceola County are monitoring the weather while residents start to stock up and prepare. In St. Cloud, grocery stores were packed Friday. Hardware stores were busy as well. The overall consensus from shoppers was "better safe than sorry." Bradley Sierra and...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Polk County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. POLK COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. POLK COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. POLK COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: Orlando Police botched case, says father of Florida woman missing since 2006

Orlando - It's now been 16 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared from Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace and no one's been arrested. Frustrated with the Orlando Police Department's handling of the case, Drew Kesse, Jennifer's father, sued to get access to every file tied to her case. In a new interview with FOX 35 News, Drew Kesse says the department botched the investigation from the moment an officer was sent out when calls were first made about her disappearance in January 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
cbs12.com

DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy