East volleyball recap

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier East volleyball team is improving week to week with some recent victories including a thrashing of rival, Beckley. The results for some past matches are as follows:

Greenbrier East 2, Pikeview 0

East 2, Beckley 0

Stat leaders (4 sets)

Josi Ervin- 6 aces

Alexis Stack- 4 aces, 16 kills, 11 digs

Gracie Gumm- 12 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs

Mollie Pack- 9 kills

Hailey Ervin- 36 assists, 12 digs

Dia Sauvage- 4 assists, 32 serve receives, 20 digs Peyton Barker- 11 digs

“It was a great confidence booster for the team, and it always feels good to win against Woodrow, a Sectional opponent,” head coach Matt Sauvage said.

“The crowd was amazing. That is always a great thing for our team. It was definitely home court advantage for us by having a cheering section,” the coach added about the Woodrow match.

Saturday results at the Bridgeport Tournament:

GEVB 1

Cabell Midland 1

Gracie Gumm- 2 aces, 7 kills

Alexis Stack- 2 aces, 7 kills, 10 digs

Mollie Pack- 6 kills

Dia Sauvage- 31 serve receives, 17 digs

Hailey Ervin- 24 assists, 8 digs

Peyton Barker- 5 digs

GEVB 2

Point Pleasant 0

Gracie Gumm- 5 aces, 7 kills

Dia Sauvage- 4 aces, 10 serve receives, 12 digs Alexis Stack- 9 kills Josi Ervin- 6 serve received Hailey Ervin- 16 assists Peyton Barker- 6 digs

GEVB 1

Bridgeport 1

Hailey Ervin- 2 aces, 10 assists

Alexis Stack- 4 kills, 7 digs

Mollie Pack- 3 kills

Dia Sauvage- 19 serve receives, 8 digs

Gracie Gumm- 2 blocks

“We went into the games trying to emphasize the continued climb to get better each week. They definitely accomplished that goal,” Sauvage said.

GEVB 1

Cabell Midland 2

Dia Sauvage- 5 aces, 27 digs

Josi Ervin- 4 aces

Alexis Stack- 10 kills, 12 digs

Mollie Pack- 7 kills

Gracie Gumm- 2 blocks

Hailey Ervin- 17 assists, 16 digs

Peyton Barker- 8 digs

