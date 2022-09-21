East volleyball recap
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier East volleyball team is improving week to week with some recent victories including a thrashing of rival, Beckley. The results for some past matches are as follows:
Greenbrier East 2, Pikeview 0
East 2, Beckley 0
Stat leaders (4 sets)
Josi Ervin- 6 aces
Alexis Stack- 4 aces, 16 kills, 11 digs
Gracie Gumm- 12 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs
Mollie Pack- 9 kills
Hailey Ervin- 36 assists, 12 digs
Dia Sauvage- 4 assists, 32 serve receives, 20 digs Peyton Barker- 11 digs
“It was a great confidence booster for the team, and it always feels good to win against Woodrow, a Sectional opponent,” head coach Matt Sauvage said.
“The crowd was amazing. That is always a great thing for our team. It was definitely home court advantage for us by having a cheering section,” the coach added about the Woodrow match.
Saturday results at the Bridgeport Tournament:
GEVB 1
Cabell Midland 1
Gracie Gumm- 2 aces, 7 kills
Alexis Stack- 2 aces, 7 kills, 10 digs
Mollie Pack- 6 kills
Dia Sauvage- 31 serve receives, 17 digs
Hailey Ervin- 24 assists, 8 digs
Peyton Barker- 5 digs
GEVB 2
Point Pleasant 0
Gracie Gumm- 5 aces, 7 kills
Dia Sauvage- 4 aces, 10 serve receives, 12 digs Alexis Stack- 9 kills Josi Ervin- 6 serve received Hailey Ervin- 16 assists Peyton Barker- 6 digs
GEVB 1
Bridgeport 1
Hailey Ervin- 2 aces, 10 assists
Alexis Stack- 4 kills, 7 digs
Mollie Pack- 3 kills
Dia Sauvage- 19 serve receives, 8 digs
Gracie Gumm- 2 blocks
“We went into the games trying to emphasize the continued climb to get better each week. They definitely accomplished that goal,” Sauvage said.
GEVB 1
Cabell Midland 2
Dia Sauvage- 5 aces, 27 digs
Josi Ervin- 4 aces
Alexis Stack- 10 kills, 12 digs
Mollie Pack- 7 kills
Gracie Gumm- 2 blocks
Hailey Ervin- 17 assists, 16 digs
Peyton Barker- 8 digs
