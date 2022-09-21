ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

East volleyball recap

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnSjB_0i4nDBFd00

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier East volleyball team is improving week to week with some recent victories including a thrashing of rival, Beckley. The results for some past matches are as follows:

Greenbrier East 2, Pikeview 0

East 2, Beckley 0

Stat leaders (4 sets)

Josi Ervin- 6 aces

Alexis Stack- 4 aces, 16 kills, 11 digs

Gracie Gumm- 12 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs

Mollie Pack- 9 kills

Hailey Ervin- 36 assists, 12 digs

Dia Sauvage- 4 assists, 32 serve receives, 20 digs Peyton Barker- 11 digs

“It was a great confidence booster for the team, and it always feels good to win against Woodrow, a Sectional opponent,” head coach Matt Sauvage said.

“The crowd was amazing. That is always a great thing for our team. It was definitely home court advantage for us by having a cheering section,” the coach added about the Woodrow match.

Saturday results at the Bridgeport Tournament:

GEVB 1

Cabell Midland 1

Gracie Gumm- 2 aces, 7 kills

Alexis Stack- 2 aces, 7 kills, 10 digs

Mollie Pack- 6 kills

Dia Sauvage- 31 serve receives, 17 digs

Hailey Ervin- 24 assists, 8 digs

Peyton Barker- 5 digs

GEVB 2

Point Pleasant 0

Gracie Gumm- 5 aces, 7 kills

Dia Sauvage- 4 aces, 10 serve receives, 12 digs Alexis Stack- 9 kills Josi Ervin- 6 serve received Hailey Ervin- 16 assists Peyton Barker- 6 digs

GEVB 1

Bridgeport 1

Hailey Ervin- 2 aces, 10 assists

Alexis Stack- 4 kills, 7 digs

Mollie Pack- 3 kills

Dia Sauvage- 19 serve receives, 8 digs

Gracie Gumm- 2 blocks

“We went into the games trying to emphasize the continued climb to get better each week. They definitely accomplished that goal,” Sauvage said.

GEVB 1

Cabell Midland 2

Dia Sauvage- 5 aces, 27 digs

Josi Ervin- 4 aces

Alexis Stack- 10 kills, 12 digs

Mollie Pack- 7 kills

Gracie Gumm- 2 blocks

Hailey Ervin- 17 assists, 16 digs

Peyton Barker- 8 digs

The post East volleyball recap appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Prep Football: Princeton drops tight contest at Lord Botetourt

Daleville, Va. – Princeton dropped a close, competitive contest Friday against Virginia power Lord Botetourt, falling 28-27 on the road. Princeton receiver Dom Collins hauled in four passes for 137 yards, returning a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in the loss. Quarterback Grant Cochran completed 13 of 19 passes for 308 yards, connecting with five different receivers.
DALEVILLE, VA
Lootpress

Prep Football: Greenbrier West makes history

Charmco – Friday night the 2022 Greenbrier West Cavaliers became the first team in school history to start the season with five consecutive shutouts, notching a 54-0 win over Meadow Bridge. The Cavaliers held the Wildcats to negative 33 yards of total offense and scored two defensive touchdowns in...
CHARMCO, WV
Scarlet Nation

The Day After: West Virginia football at Virginia Tech

The West Virginia football team responded on the road by dominating Virginia Tech 33-10 in a game that wasn't even as close as the final score would suggest. The Mountaineers moved to 2-2 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
City
Lewisburg, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Sports
Lootpress

Prep Football: Indy’s triplets shine in rout of Westside

Clear Fork – After a quiet start to the season Cyrus Goodson found his opportunities and made the most of them. Goodson hauled in two passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns and carried the ball once for 44 yards and another score as Independence improved to 5-0 with a 62-0 win over Westside Friday in Clear Fork.
CLEAR FORK, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football Gobbles Gobblers (Episode 403)

The pendulum of emotion within Mountaineer Nation has swung to optimism. That’s what a record-setting performance will do against a long-time rival on its home field. West Virginia’s 33-10 victory over Virginia Tech produced more than ownership of the Black Diamond Trophy. It could be the victory the Mountaineers badly needed to propel them into the month of October and the eight Big 12 Conference games that remain.
MORGANTOWN, WV
timesvirginian.com

Stratton wins angus prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Madison Stratton, of Appomattox, won three prizes at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Roll of Victory Angus Show in Lewisburg, W.Va. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
LEWISBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenbrier East 2#Cabell
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season. Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer. “With the start of fall and the opening of deer seasons and all of the goodness that’s coming just around the corner, there isn’t a better...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Haunted tours in the Tri-State

(WOWK) — A list of ghost walks, haunted tours and paranormal investigations in the Tri-State during Fall 2022. West Virginia Braxton County The Haunted Haymond | Sutton, WVThe Haymond’s Haunted Tour & Ghost HuntsTours given Oct. 13-29 on Thursdays, Fridays, and SaturdaysHaunted Tour & Ghost Hunt – $25 | Tour only (90 minutes) – $15More […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
pbfingers.com

Our Visit to Mercer County, West Virginia

Over Labor Day weekend we took our boys on a family getaway to Mercer County, West Virginia and had a blast! Today’s blog post includes a recap of our trip from where we stayed and what we ate to what we did during our 2.5 days in West Virginia. We owe a big thank you to West Virginia Department of Tourism and Visit Mercer County for sponsoring this trip and blog post!
MERCER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

I-64 East back open after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Interstate 64 East are back open Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash near the Oakwood Road exit in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, dispatchers say. The accident was reported just after 5 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Mystery surrounds tale of frontier slave who defended fort

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Settlers who pushed westward across the Alleghenies in the 1700s engaged in a deadly gamble. Despite the threat of attack by the Shawnee, the daring few who took the risk to settle in that wilderness felt the promise of land was worth the danger. Such was...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fish Frenzy coming to Beckley Crossing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Seafood lovers will not have to wait long for dinner at Beckley Crossing. The owner of an upcoming restaurant, Fish Frenzy, said he currently serves seafood at Alfredo’s, his Italian restaurant in Rainelle, every Friday. The seafood night draws a crowd from around the region, added owner Said Elazaley. Elazaley said […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Services to be limited through the weekend following fire at Beckley Travel Plaza

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Flames and smoke caused by a grease fire damaged the Beckley Travel Plaza just off the West Virginia Turnpike in Raleigh County early Friday morning. The blaze, which reported at about 6:26 a.m., started in the Burger King restaurant. Firefighters said the flames got into the ceiling of the travel plaza but did not break through the roof.
BECKLEY, WV
wvpublic.org

Healing Appalachia Festival Supports Recovery

This weekend sees the return of ‘Healing Appalachia’ in Greenbrier County. The music festival features performances by eastern Kentucky music sensation Tyler Childers, singer/songwriter Margot Price, jam band Galactic, Arlo McKinley, Lucero and others. But the festival has a larger mission than just a good time. Inside Appalachia...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New physical therapy facility opens in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A new place for physical therapy opened on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Tazewell County. H2 Health in Bluefield is the ideal place to get your body back to normal. They specialize in physical therapy and speech therapy for all ages. Traci Roberts, the Regional Director of Operations for H2 Health said they […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

1st structure torn down in Kanawha demo grant program

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission’s Demolition Grant Program tore down its first structure this morning on Rt. 4 in Clendenin. The program aims to get rid of blighted homes that can be eyesores and safety hazards to communities. The abandoned home in Clendenin has been a hazard for years, as it’s so […]
CLENDENIN, WV
Lootpress

Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy