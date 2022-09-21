Directions Credit Union will begin accepting applications Saturday for grants of up to $500 toward educators’ purchases of classroom materials. Educators who teach kindergarten through twelfth grade in the credit union’s membership area, which includes five counties in metro Toledo, are eligible to apply using the online Directions Cares for Classrooms portal (https://directionscu.org/cares-for-classrooms/). Grant funds may be used for books, software, calculators, art supplies, math manipulatives, audio-visual equipment, lab materials, and more. Up to $15,000 will be awarded during two rounds of grants this school year. The first round of grants will be announced on or before Dec. 1, while the second-round application period begins Jan. 1 and winners will be announced around March 1.