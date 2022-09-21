ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
MERIDEN, KS
KSNT News

One dead after incident at Goodyear plant in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 59-year-old man died during an incident at the Topeka Goodyear plant on Saturday morning. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies, AMR and the Soldier Township Fire Department were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that the man sustained […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Hiawatha, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Hiawatha, KS
Society
Hiawatha, KS
Government
hiawathaworldonline.com

Wounded Hawks rocked at Clay Center

There were always big questions about week four for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, ever since District realignment this offseason led to a new field of opponents throughout the course of the season. Adding to the concerns about the difficult path ahead, the Red Hawks have lost their starting quarterback in each of the past two games. The situation went from tenuous to dire on Friday night, as Hiawatha opened District play, travelling the two hours to Clay Center to suffer a 61-0 defeat.
HIAWATHA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Maple Leaf#Live Music#The Kansas Children
KSNT News

Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
SILVER LAKE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Wanted Missouri felon survived police chase crash in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Shortly before 1:00a.m. on Thursday police responded to the 800 block South 6th Street in Atchison to check on the welfare of a person, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. After officers arrived they observed a 2017 Chevrolet...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

USDA announces $6.3M fund for high-speed internet in rural Kansas

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres-Small visited J.B.N. Telephone Company Inc. in Holton on Thursday to announce more than $6 million in funding for high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in eight counties in Kansas and Nebraska. “High-speed internet...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man with a pellet gun allegedly threatened woman

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged aggravated assault. Just after 9p.m. on Thursday officers investigated an altercation that had occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. A 39-year-old victim reported being threatened by a...
hiawathaworldonline.com

Hiawatha Municipal Court

Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of September 2022, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case. Roxanne Frederick, Hiawatha----Speeding 47/30 $96.00.
HIAWATHA, KS
WIBW

Co-conspirator sentenced to 8 years for role in $335 million fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The contractor who co-conspired with members of two Topeka based construction companies to defraud the government out of hundreds of millions of dollars has learned his punishment. Patrick Michael Dingle, 51, of Parkville, Mo, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole and...
PARKVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy