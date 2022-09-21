Read full article on original website
hiawathaworldonline.com
WIBW
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hiawatha JV volleyball takes third at home tourney
Hiawatha's JV volleyball team hosted their invitational Saturday. The junior Lady Red Hawks came away with third place at the end of the day.
One dead after incident at Goodyear plant in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 59-year-old man died during an incident at the Topeka Goodyear plant on Saturday morning. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies, AMR and the Soldier Township Fire Department were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that the man sustained […]
Kan. woman hospitalized in St. Joe after 2-vehicle crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Sunday in Atchison County. A 2019 Kia Soul 4-door driven by Jefferson Brooks, Jr., 44, Wichita, was eastbound on Atchison Street and entered the intersection at 9th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The Kia collided...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Wounded Hawks rocked at Clay Center
There were always big questions about week four for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, ever since District realignment this offseason led to a new field of opponents throughout the course of the season. Adding to the concerns about the difficult path ahead, the Red Hawks have lost their starting quarterback in each of the past two games. The situation went from tenuous to dire on Friday night, as Hiawatha opened District play, travelling the two hours to Clay Center to suffer a 61-0 defeat.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured due to fatal crash in Northland
Interstate 435 heading northbound was temporarily shut down Saturday night in the Northland between Kansas Highway 5 and Missouri 45 Highway due to a fatal crash in Platte County, Missouri.
UPDATE: Two teenage females from Onaga have been located
UPDATE: POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says both girls were located safe in Topeka. ————————POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to locate two runaway female teenagers. The pair were last seen...
WIBW
Semi driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal Pottawatomie Co. crash
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors say the semi driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people from Wamego last month appears to have been texting around the time of the accident. Formal charges against Mark E. Stanwix, 44, of Lecompton were filed in Pottawatomie Co. District Court...
Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
Wanted Missouri felon survived police chase crash in stolen SUV
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
Police: Kansas woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Shortly before 1:00a.m. on Thursday police responded to the 800 block South 6th Street in Atchison to check on the welfare of a person, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. After officers arrived they observed a 2017 Chevrolet...
Kan. woman accused of domestic battery jailed 3 times in a month
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged domestic incident and have a woman in custsody. On Friday, police arrested April J. Thomas, 48, Atchison, was arrested on a Community Corrections detain order, according to police Chief Mike Wilson. On August 24 and September 13, she was jailed on...
WIBW
USDA announces $6.3M fund for high-speed internet in rural Kansas
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres-Small visited J.B.N. Telephone Company Inc. in Holton on Thursday to announce more than $6 million in funding for high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in eight counties in Kansas and Nebraska. “High-speed internet...
Kansas man with a pellet gun allegedly threatened woman
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged aggravated assault. Just after 9p.m. on Thursday officers investigated an altercation that had occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. A 39-year-old victim reported being threatened by a...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hiawatha Municipal Court
Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of September 2022, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case. Roxanne Frederick, Hiawatha----Speeding 47/30 $96.00.
WIBW
Co-conspirator sentenced to 8 years for role in $335 million fraud scheme
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The contractor who co-conspired with members of two Topeka based construction companies to defraud the government out of hundreds of millions of dollars has learned his punishment. Patrick Michael Dingle, 51, of Parkville, Mo, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole and...
