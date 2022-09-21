There were always big questions about week four for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, ever since District realignment this offseason led to a new field of opponents throughout the course of the season. Adding to the concerns about the difficult path ahead, the Red Hawks have lost their starting quarterback in each of the past two games. The situation went from tenuous to dire on Friday night, as Hiawatha opened District play, travelling the two hours to Clay Center to suffer a 61-0 defeat.

