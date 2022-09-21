The Ithaca College volleyball team defeated the University of Scranton Royals 3–1 at Ben Light Gymnasium on Sept. 21. Early in the first game, the Bombers realized the Royals were a strong competitor as the score teetered back and forth between the teams. Scranton’s team was strong with blocking against the Bombers’ kills. The first game ended with the Royals winning 25-17.

