theithacan.org
Men’s soccer earns first win of the season over Brockport
The Ithaca College men’s soccer team earned its first win of the season Sept. 16 with a 1–0 victory over the unbeaten SUNY Brockport Golden Eagles. The Bombers controlled the midfield but could not break through until senior defender Alex Cabeca’s breakthrough in the 70th minute. The...
theithacan.org
Volleyball wins over Scranton after dropping first set
The Ithaca College volleyball team defeated the University of Scranton Royals 3–1 at Ben Light Gymnasium on Sept. 21. Early in the first game, the Bombers realized the Royals were a strong competitor as the score teetered back and forth between the teams. Scranton’s team was strong with blocking against the Bombers’ kills. The first game ended with the Royals winning 25-17.
