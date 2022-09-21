(KNSI) — Manufactured home park residents may feel relief after a property management company has agreed to a settlement with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office. Summit Management, LLC, which owns nine such parks across the state, including St. Cloud, was accused of “conducting stringent and invasive inspections of residents’ homes” and then sending letters demanding they perform expensive and time consuming work. Demands – up to 20 for some residents – included they “repaint their entire house, paint sheds to match the house, remove sheds, remove replace windows, replace siding, replace decks, and other orders for which residents had no prior warning,” according to a press release. Residents said they were also threatened with eviction for something as minor as not thoroughly weeding their yards or placing a garden hose somewhere other than where the park manager approved.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO