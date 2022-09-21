Read full article on original website
Dennis Gunderson
2d ago
After seeing what is coming out of the 55k documents Pfizer tried to keep from the public for 75 yrs, I’d suggest MDH shut up about administering poison.
Judge rebukes Governor Walz and his claims they were forced to continue to pay Feeding Our Future
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
Governor Walz calls for investigation into judge who ordered payments to Feeding Our Future continued after irregularities were found
Governor Tim Walz is calling for an investigation into a Ramsey County Judge. According to Walz, the judge ordered state education officials to restart payments to Feeding Our Future, where 48 people have been indicted in a $250 Million fraud case.
kvrr.com
Walz fights to give frontline bonus pay to Minnesotans working in other states
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Governor Tim Walz said, if elected to a second term, he will fight to allow Minnesotans working in other states to get frontline worker bonus pay. Walz’s original plan gave $1 billion to those workers and $1 billion to workers and businesses in the hospitality industry. That was modified by the Legislature. Only workers living in working in Minnesota for 120 hours between March 2020 and June 2021 are eligible for bonuses.
mprnews.org
Minnesota judge tosses COVID lab's lawsuit over costs of testing
A federal judge in Minnesota has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a COVID-19 testing company that wanted the court to compel a health insurer to pay whatever the testing company wanted to charge. Last year, Nebraska-based GS Labs sued Minnesota-based health insurer Medica in U.S. District Court. The suit arose...
EXPLAINER: How Minnesota food scheme exploited pandemic to net $250M
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Department of Justice has charged 48 people in Minnesota in what prosecutors have called a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program. Prosecutors said just a fraction of the money went toward feeding kids, with the rest laundered through shell companies and spent on property, luxury cars and travel. Here’s a […]
Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
mprnews.org
Recovery awareness growing in East African community as opioid crisis takes toll
Farhia Budul gazed over the state Capitol grounds as hundreds of people stopped at booths lining the street. For Budul, the Sept. 17 Walk for Recovery was lined with hope. “You see recovery everywhere here in the state of Minnesota,” Budul said. Substance use disorder recovery advocates like Budul...
mprnews.org
State officials: One person likely behind hoax school shooting calls in Minnesota
State public safety officials now say there were at least 15 “swatting incidents” across Minnesota on Wednesday, in which schools were targeted by a series of hoax calls claiming there was a shooting or someone with a gun on campus. “Swatting” involves making hoax calls to law enforcement...
knsiradio.com
Manufactured Home Park Management Company Settles With AG’s Office Over Threats
(KNSI) — Manufactured home park residents may feel relief after a property management company has agreed to a settlement with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office. Summit Management, LLC, which owns nine such parks across the state, including St. Cloud, was accused of “conducting stringent and invasive inspections of residents’ homes” and then sending letters demanding they perform expensive and time consuming work. Demands – up to 20 for some residents – included they “repaint their entire house, paint sheds to match the house, remove sheds, remove replace windows, replace siding, replace decks, and other orders for which residents had no prior warning,” according to a press release. Residents said they were also threatened with eviction for something as minor as not thoroughly weeding their yards or placing a garden hose somewhere other than where the park manager approved.
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths. Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota protects big hospitals, not patients
Demand for psychiatric beds has outstripped supply nationwide. “Every day is an emergency,” one hospital executive declared during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet nothing happens fast in Minnesota. When days count, state approval for health care investment is only months away. The process, called a...
St. Paul to see increased law enforcement presence Thursday for emergency drill
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- If you see a large law enforcement presence in St. Paul Thursday, be aware, it's likely a drill.Several agencies, including the St. Paul Fire Department and the Minnesota National Guard, are running an emergency preparedness exercise. It helps train them for real-world emergencies.This is happening from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday in the area near Como Park and McMurray Athletic Fields.Roads will remain open, but residents may run into some traffic backups.
KIMT
MNisReady Coalition hosts first Canna-caravan event to support cannabis legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first installment of a local coalition's cannabis legalization tour got underway in Rochester on Thursday night. The Minnesota is Ready Coalition hosted the first Canna-caravan event with around 50 supporters at Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse. The coalition was founded by three cannabis advocacy groups in...
fox9.com
Swatting calls at Minnesota schools came from same person, officials say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
cbs3duluth.com
Biden says the pandemic is over, Northland health leaders agree
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- In a primetime interview over the weekend, President Joe Biden, when asked if the pandemic was over, responded:. “The pandemic is over, we still have a problem with COVID, we’re still doing a lot of work on it, but the pandemic is over.”
mprnews.org
Ducks offer clues to avian influenza risk
Low clouds and rain showers move across the Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area as a two person crew in a small boat splashes ashore carrying dozens of ducks in plastic crates. The ducks were captured in traps baited with barley out on the water. The crew carried the grumbling ducks...
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Swatting Calls Bring Police Response To Schools Across Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Saint Cloud Area School District is among a growing list of districts across the state dealing with a swatting incident. Investigators say at 12:10 p.m., the St. Cloud Police Department received a call claiming that there was an active shooter situation at Apollo High School. Department...
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
