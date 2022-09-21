Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Everything to know about 4K, the current standard for high-definition TVs
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. 4K, also known as Ultra High Definition or UHD, is one of the best video resolutions you can get on a TV or monitor. 4K screens contain four times as many pixels as regular HD screens, making every...
Gizmodo
Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is Here to Revive Your Old Screens
We’ve all done it: try to get out of paying a ton for new hardware by buying something smaller and less expensive. Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is for folks who can’t help but attempt to breathe new life into old hardware. It helps that it doesn’t cost more than $30.
Elac’s new TV-friendly speakers will satisfy Dolby Atmos soundbar haters
For many film fans, a Dolby Atmos soundbar will provide everything they need to experience the latest movies on TV with a level of audio realism that their set’s built-in speakers could never deliver. But what if you also want to listen to music? The best soundbars excel at movie sound, but some listeners may end up disappointed when it comes time to play music on the same ‘bar.
Project Caviar: Google is promoting new royalty-free audio and video codecs
In a nutshell: The Alliance for Open Media will launch a new brand to promote a royalty-free audio-video experience on consumer hardware, something Google has already achieved with the recently adopted AV1 codec. Should Dolby worry about the new venture?. Google has a plan to compete with the most recent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The $30 Chromecast with Google TV is finally here for your guest room television
For months, we've been hearing about a new Chromecast device. Rumor had it that the new dongle would be a less expensive version of the existing Chromecast with Google TV, capped at 1080p and offered at the rock-bottom price of just 30 bucks. Today, Google has confirmed the gossip: the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is, in fact, a 1080p edition of the streaming dongle we've been using for the past two years, offered at a lower price point. There aren't many surprises here — except that the device is available for purchase starting today.
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022
While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
Android Authority
I had the Bose QC 35 II, but Sony poached me over with the WH-1000XM5
I decided to leave the Bose ANC headphones camp to join the Sony party. Here's why. About two weeks ago, I got my hands on the Sony WH-1000XM5 — the company’s star Active Noise Canceling headphones. I swiftly pried open the wholly recyclable packaging that matches the silver headphones inside — a nice little touch — and hit shuffle on my playlist to see how the cans sound out of the box, without any tinkering.
TechSpot
Denon announces refreshed 8K AV receiver lineup with loads of HDMI 2.1 ports
Bottom line: Denon's new AV receivers provide Hi-Fi 3D audio and have an impressive amount of connectivity, including HDMI 2.1 ports to connect a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series or PC to a high-end home theater setup. According to the company, the A1H, X4800H, and X3800H will even get support for Dirac Live room correction with a future software update.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Sony previews PlayStation VR 2 'revolutionary immersive' features
Sony continues to tease the PlayStation VR 2, or PS VR2 as the company refers to it. As we discussed last month, Sony Japan confirmed that the headset would not be ready in time for a 2022 release. Instead, the subsidiary teased an early 2023 release, likely Q1 or early Q2 given its wording. In the meantime, Meta is expected to release the Quest Pro, another high-end headset that will arrive as soon as next month.
reviewed.com
5 benefits of gaming on a big screen TV
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The last few years have seen significant improvements in TVs, all while overall prices continue to come down. Landing a massive screen that once cost many thousands of dollars can now regularly be found for under $2,000 or even $1,000.
9to5Google
Deals: Samsung Frame 2022 Smart TVs from $750, Wyze Floodlight Cam hits $80, more
All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s stylish 2022 Frame 4K Smart TVs starting at $750. That’s joined by a price cut on JBL’s Flip 5 portable speaker at $75. You can also score the Assistant-enabled Wyze Floodlight Cam for $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
itechpost.com
Which 43-inch Smart Tv is Best in India?
Technology advancement has made smart TVs one of the most common household gadgets. With its high-definition picture quality and immersive experience, it is replacing the age-old box TV sets and LCDs. Buying the TV set which can have both the latest features and be large enough to give you an...
Digital Trends
Denon updates 8K AV receivers with prices starting at $399
Denon has refreshed its AV receiver portfolio, with seven new models in the S-, X-, and A-Series lineups. Prices range from $399 for the entry-level AVR-S570BT and go up to $6,499 for the top-of-the-line 15.4 channel Denon AVR-A1H. All of the new receivers offer 8K compatibility, while some models also have support for immersive surround sound formats like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro 3D. Some models are available immediately, while others will be released over the coming months and into 2023.
The LG C2 4K Smart TV is the best of the best and Walmart has it for $200 off right now
When it comes to picture quality, features and design, the LG C2 tops our list of the best TVs. Get it at Walmart for $200 off right now.
protocol.com
Pico’s Quest killer is here, but is ByteDance ready to fight?
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re taking a closer look at the Pico 4 — ByteDance’s new consumer VR headset — and the questions it raises about the company’s appetite to take on Meta.
notebookcheck.net
Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector launches with 500-in image
Epson has launched the Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector. The gadget is similar to the recent 2250 model, with several upgrades to suit gamers. You can use the projector to throw images up to 500-in (~1,270 cm) across. Plus, the 3-chip 3LCD technology enables the device to display 100% of the RGB color signal in each frame for bright and accurate colors.
Cult of Mac
Sleek new Yale Assure Lock 2 series works with HomeKit and Siri
Yale, long known for its old-school locks, updated its Assure smart lock series Thursday. In addition to being 30% smaller than the original Assure smart locks, the new Assure Lock 2 models work with HomeKit and Siri voice control. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a...
These Dolby Atmos Soundbars Literally Take Your Home Theater To Another Level
It doesn’t matter how gorgeous your TV is if the sound coming from it is lousy. If you’re looking to ramp up your home theater’s audio but don’t have the room for a full set of surround sound speakers, a soundbar is a great option. They’re generally cheaper, take up far less room, and are easier to install. And if you’re looking for truly immersive surround sound, a soundbar with Dolby Atmos technology is the way to go.
notebookcheck.net
Optoma UHD35STx short throw projector revealed with 300-in image and 240 Hz refresh rate
Optoma has unveiled a new short throw projector, the UHD35STx. The gadget follows in the footsteps of the UHD35, launched last year. The company has billed the new device as a true 4K UHD projector for a home cinema or gaming. The UHD35STx is a DLP projector with a 0.5:1 throw ratio, enabling it to produce a 100-in (~254 cm) wide image from under 4 ft (~1.2 m) away; the largest image you can create is 300-in (~762 cm) across.
Phone Arena
Android 13 may force Samsung to apply seamless updates at long last
Android's Seamless Updates feature that allows installing big operating system version updates in the background while you use your phone as you would normally, has been around for the last few editions. It wasn't mandated, though, so manufacturers like Samsung often preferred to opt for the old way of doing...
Comments / 0