ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Scotland visitor rescues drowning man on Boise River

By By EMILY WHITE
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdmDq_0i4n5MdT00

Catherine Yokan believes her life jacket saved two lives on Saturday near Lucky Peak, when the 30-year-old Scotland resident rescued a drowning man on the Boise River.

Yokan and her friend, Anna Neubert, were paddleboarding on the river on Saturday afternoon. They had flown to Boise from Scotland and were visiting Yokan’s family expecting a “chill” day on the river, Neubert said. About half the people on the river were wearing life jackets, according to Yokan.

“When you go out to start paddleboarding it can be quite calm, but once you get into the river, there’s a bit of a current,” Yokan said. “It can be deceptively easy going down and then you realize that you have to turn around and come back up.”

As they floated down the river, they noticed a man without a life jacket paddleboarding upstream — struggling with the current.

After a few minutes, the man fell off his board.

“He yelled at us to see if we could help him flip the board over, but it was really difficult to get to him because of the current we were already downstream, and so we had to battle back up, trying to get to him,” Yokan said.

Given how young and fit he was, Neubert said, she wasn’t expecting anything bad to happen, but things quickly escalated.

His board wasn’t tethered to him and within a couple minutes he had let go of it, losing it to the current. Without a life jacket on, the man swam to keep afloat.

After a minute of swimming, Yokan said, he started yelling for help.

“I didn’t really think, I just jumped in. But then on the way there I was like ‘Oh shoot, he’s a big guy, I hope he doesn’t pull me under,’” Yokan said. “I just kept going because the lifejacket I had on was really good.”

As she watched her friend abandon her paddleboard to help the man, waves of panic and terror came over Neubert.

“What was really scary for me to watch is when she got to him, he was kind of leaning on her and she was starting to sink a bit,” Neubert said. “Living in Scotland, there has been so many reported drownings where people have jumped after and drowned as well.”

Neubert felt helpless, but after about 30 seconds, she said Yokan had successfully brought the man to shore.

“He was quite shocked I think,” Yokan said. “He said he was embarrassed.”

Yokan had completed lifeguard training nearly 10 years ago and said her instinct just kicked in.

“He just kept telling me that his legs gave up and he kept getting cramps,” Neubert said. “Had we not seen him, God knows what would have happened.”

Neubert said the man was eager to get back into the water after he was pulled ashore, but she made him wait with her while Yokan retrieved the paddleboards. Together, Neubert and Yokan watched him paddle across the river and walk on the shore.

Yokan has been very humble about her river rescue, but it’s obvious she saved that man’s life, Neubert said.

“It’s a lot cooler to have a life jacket on, than it is to drown,” Yokan said. “I had my lifejacket on, which, I think, saved us both.”

Earlier this summer, there were three drownings at Lucky Peak recorded in a two-week span, the Idaho Press previously reported. None of the victims had worn life jackets.

According to Patrick Orr, public information officer for Ada County Sheriff’s Office, people who are paddleboarding, kayaking or canoeing down the river are required to have life jackets, a whistle or horn and an invasive species sticker.

“Our advice is for all boaters to wear a life jacket at all times. Regardless of where you may be, the water in Idaho is very cold — especially in Lucky Peak and the Boise River,” Orr said in an email. “If you fall into frigid water, and can’t get to the lifejacket or whistle, what good are they?”

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids

It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing

Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
GARDEN CITY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Accidents
Boise, ID
Accidents
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit

I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise River#Drowning#Swimming#Invasive Species#Accident
boisestatepublicradio.org

Paving on Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry to wrap up this year

Drivers between Boise and McCall will soon get the go ahead for uninterrupted two-way traffic near Smith’s Ferry. Paving along the one-mile section of Highway 55 north of Smith’s Ferry will be completed by the end of this year, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The project began...
MCCALL, ID
Post Register

Meridian woman suing the city after removal from her tiny home

Boise, ID — In May, Chasidy Decker signed a lease agreement with a homeowner in Meridian allowing her to park her tiny home on the property. Her home is next to the original home, with a 6 foot fence surrounding the property. The day after she moved in, a Meridian code officer informed her living there was against city ordinance.
MERIDIAN, ID
KIVI-TV

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns at the request of mayor

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigned Friday at the request of Mayor Lauren McLean. Lee's resignation is effective Oct. 14, 2022, according to a news release from city officials. McLean appointed retired officer Ron Winegar as acting chief, who will start Sept. 27, 2022. Lee will...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal Crash on US95 East of Nyssa

NYSSA, OR – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred, at 3:15 p.m. on September 19, 2022, southbound US95 at milepost 53.5, just east of Nyssa, Oregon, in Canyon County. A 50-year-old female, of Nampa, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan, northbound on US95. A...
NYSSA, OR
Post Register

New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

Nampa Police arrest Treasure Valley serial vandalism suspect

Nampa Police identify and arrest Treasure Valley serial vandal. Nampa PD's Property Crimes Detectives, with help from Dispatch, Patrol, Nampa Police SROs and members of the community, have identified and arrested Christopher Alec Chattaway, age 18, for felony Malicious Injury to Property. According to Nampa PD, graffiti with the word...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Meridian mom arrested for park violation in court today

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sara Brady, the mom who took her kids to a park in Meridian and was arrested for violating the Covid-19 playground restrictions order, was in court today. You can see the original story we posted last year HERE. Brady was arrested during a Covid-related protest...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy