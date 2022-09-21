Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
Former Mayor Susan Menard Is 1 of 2 Bodies Found Inside Her Woonsocket, R.I., Home
Police said the two bodies were "severely decomposed" when officials arrived at the residence, which reportedly belonged to Menard Former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard has been identified as one of two people found dead inside a Woonsocket home earlier this week. Menard and a second individual, who has not been identified, were discovered inside a home on Monday, the Rhode Island Medical Examiners Office said Wednesday in a press release obtained by PEOPLE. Police said the two bodies were "severely decomposed" when officials arrived at the residence, which belonged to Menard, according...
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
NY State Troopers head to Puerto Rico
50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case
The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Washington Examiner
Rhode Island seizes 9-foot tuna from Massachusetts boat
A giant bluefin tuna measuring over 9 feet long was seized by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last week from a Massachusetts charter boat. DEM officials took the fish and issued a criminal summons for the charter boat's captain. Authorities determined the captain was both being paid by...
19 Massachusetts police officers off the job as result of the new law enforcement certification
BOSTON - The WBZ I-Team has learned 19 police officers are no longer certified to serve in Massachusetts because of a new effort to boost the public's trust in law enforcement. "America and apple pie and 'Father Knows Best'. You know, kids wanted to grow up to be cowboys and police officers, not so much anymore," said police reform advocate Jamarhl Crawford. He was talking about the public's distrust in law enforcement, which Crawford says is an issue he's been tackling in Boston for decades. Finally, now prompted by the public outcry over high-profile police...
AOL Corp
Man killed in Tacoma Tideflats shooting identified, has ties to Louisiana, Kitsap County
The 42-year-old man killed in a shooting on the Tacoma Tideflats last week has been identified by the county medical examiner’s office as a former Louisiana resident with ties to Kitsap County. Glennis Piper died from a gunshot wound to the chest after police say 43-year-old Parris Donzell Miller...
Man accused of slamming car door on judge’s arm
The incident happened Wednesday morning near the intersection of College and South Main streets, according to Providence police.
Feds seize record amount of methamphetamine-laced fake Adderall pills in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man, federal authorities in Rhode Island announced Monday. Dylan Rodas, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with the seizure earlier...
Soldier who went missing during Korean War accounted for
BOSTON (AP) — A soldier from Massachusetts who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp has been accounted for using modern scientific techniques, military officials said. Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo, 19, of East Boston, was accounted for in August, according to a statement Friday from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. It was the news his family — including his now 99-year-old sister Elizabeth Fiorentini — has been awaiting for decades, Fiorentini’s grandson and Puopolo’s grandnephew, Richard Graham, said in a telephone interview Saturday. “We have all heard about him, and we all knew of him, and we all knew he was a war hero. We always hoped we’d find him,” he said. “But I never thought my grandmother would be here for it.”
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging Dakota Access pipeline
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona woman on Thursday to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017.The judge also ordered Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, to pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution together with Jessica Reznicek, a woman who helped her.Montoya pleaded guilty to conspiracy to damage an energy facility. She admitted to helping Reznicek and others damage the pipeline in several locations in Iowa."The sentence imposed today demonstrates that any crime of domestic...
thecentersquare.com
Half of All Homicides in New Hampshire Are Committed With a Gun
Homicides surged in the U.S. by nearly 30% in 2020, the largest annual increase since record keeping began. The same year, U.S. firearm sales hit an all-time high of nearly 23 million, increasing 24% from 2019, according to consulting firm Small Arms Analytics. The increase in gun sales at the...
Man gets life in prison for robbing Wendy’s employee at gunpoint
A Boston man convicted of robbing and kidnapping a Seekonk Wendy's employee more than four years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, according to prosecutors.
Vermont trooper tickets teen for driving 111 mph
Police said Sean Kelly, 17, was clocked driving 46 MPH over the speed limit on I-89.
Turnto10.com
Providence police arrest public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl
(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department has arrested a city public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl during his shift. The department arrested Christopher Anderson for allegedly distributing fentanyl while on city time. Investigators say they seized 1,176 blue glassine bags of suspected fentanyl, weighing 23.5 grams. Anderson is...
AOL Corp
Biden declares major disaster in Alaska after severe storm
President Biden declared a major disaster in Alaska on Friday, ordering federal assistance to add to state, local and tribal recovery efforts after a strong storm, flooding and landslides hit the state over the past week. The severe weather and natural disasters occurred from Sept. 15 to 20, causing damage...
AOL Corp
Oz releases health records to spotlight Fetterman's stroke
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, released his health records as he maneuvers to keep questions about Democratic rival John Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke front and center in the hotly contested campaign. Dr. Rebecca Kurth in New York...
